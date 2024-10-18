Israel kills Hamas Chief Sinwar and over 12 terrorists, 160 injured

School also Attacked – Hamas Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated that Israel’s bombing caused a fire in a tent in a school compound, displacing people. According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, some casualties were transferred to a hospital in northern Gaza, while ambulance teams were unable to reach the people in the school.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force carried out a precise attack on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operation point in northern Gaza. The terrorists were operating from a command and control centre within a compound that previously functioned as the Abu Hassan School.

12 Terrorists Present in the Compound – Israel IDF said that dozens of terrorists were present in the compound during the attack, and they have published the names of 12 individuals. It is claimed that the terrorists were involved in planning and executing rocket attacks on Israeli territory, as well as attacks on IDF soldiers and Israel.

Gaza’s civil defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli army is “systematically destroying” the Jabalia camp, using all means, including explosive robots, to evacuate the camp. Medics told Xinhua News Agency that eight people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Helou family in western Gaza City. Meanwhile, the Gaza civil defence authority said in a press statement on Thursday that their team recovered the bodies of six Palestinians killed in an airstrike in the Al-Fakhari area in southern Gaza.