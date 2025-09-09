Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria

Israel launched airstrikes in Syria late at night, causing significant disruption.

Bharat

Sep 09, 2025

Israeli Fighter Jet (Photo: Washington Post)

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes in Syria. Another such incident occurred on Monday night. The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in and around the major Syrian city of Homs, the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia, and the historical city of Palmyra. This was reported by Syrian state media, which described loud explosions and plumes of smoke in the sky following the strikes.

Military Installations Targeted

According to Syrian state media, the Israeli Air Force targeted military installations in Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra. The aim of the strike on a military site in Homs was reportedly to destroy warehouses of Turkish-made missiles and air defence equipment recently delivered there. A military barracks in the eastern suburb of Latakia, Sukbein, was also attacked. Military installations in Palmyra were also targeted.

Extent of Damage?

No casualties have been reported as a result of the Israeli airstrikes. The extent of the damage caused by these airstrikes is yet to be reported. However, state media indicated that Syrian air defence units were activated following the Israeli strikes.

Syria Condemns Strikes as Threat to Regional Stability

Syria's foreign ministry criticised the Israeli airstrikes, describing them as a threat to regional stability. While there has been no official statement from Israel on the matter yet, sources confirm that the strikes targeted Turkish-made weaponry.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 04:57 pm

