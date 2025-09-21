Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Israel Launches Airstrikes on 100 Gaza Sites, Killing 34

Israel's devastating air strikes have ravaged the Gaza Strip. The attacks, targeting approximately 100 sites, have killed 34 people and reduced parts of the city to rubble. Numerous Hamas facilities and operatives were targeted.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Image: IANS

Israel has carried out air strikes on approximately 100 sites in the Gaza Strip, leaving the city in ruins. Following the Israeli attacks, 34 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip.

It is reported that Israel targeted tunnels, weapons depots, active cells, and other sites used by militant groups in Gaza.

Media reports citing Hamas indicate that Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation across multiple locations in Gaza over the past 24 hours. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, have been killed in these attacks.

Air Strike in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israel also carried out an air strike in Lebanon on Saturday. Reports suggest that a Hezbollah member was killed in the attack.

Citing Lebanon's official National News Agency, Xinhua reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Khardali-Marjayoun road in Lebanon on Saturday, resulting in the death of a man from the village of Kafer Kila.

Ceasefire in Effect Since 2024

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the US and France, has been in effect since 27 November 2024, ending the conflict that erupted between the two sides following the war in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army occasionally conducts attacks in Lebanon, claiming their aim is to eliminate Hezbollah threats, while maintaining its troops deployed at five major sites in the Lebanese border region.

Earlier, on 18 September, the Israeli army conducted several air strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting several villages.

Two members of the militant group Hezbollah were killed and 11 others injured in two separate Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon.

Share the news:

Related Topics

israel hamas war

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 03:55 pm

English News / World / Israel Launches Airstrikes on 100 Gaza Sites, Killing 34
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.