Israel Launches Airstrikes on 100 Gaza Sites, Killing 34

Israel has carried out air strikes on approximately 100 sites in the Gaza Strip, leaving the city in ruins. Following the Israeli attacks, 34 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip.
It is reported that Israel targeted tunnels, weapons depots, active cells, and other sites used by militant groups in Gaza.
Media reports citing Hamas indicate that Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation across multiple locations in Gaza over the past 24 hours. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, have been killed in these attacks.
Meanwhile, Israel also carried out an air strike in Lebanon on Saturday. Reports suggest that a Hezbollah member was killed in the attack.
Citing Lebanon's official National News Agency, Xinhua reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Khardali-Marjayoun road in Lebanon on Saturday, resulting in the death of a man from the village of Kafer Kila.
A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the US and France, has been in effect since 27 November 2024, ending the conflict that erupted between the two sides following the war in the Gaza Strip.
Despite the agreement, the Israeli army occasionally conducts attacks in Lebanon, claiming their aim is to eliminate Hezbollah threats, while maintaining its troops deployed at five major sites in the Lebanese border region.
Earlier, on 18 September, the Israeli army conducted several air strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting several villages.
Two members of the militant group Hezbollah were killed and 11 others injured in two separate Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon.