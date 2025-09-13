Israel Launches Fresh Gaza Assault, Killing 65 Including 14 from One Family

Israel carried out intense airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 65 Palestinians. According to Al Jazeera, among the deceased are 14 members of a single family.
Reports indicate that in addition to airstrikes, Israel also launched artillery shelling, causing significant damage to Gaza City and its northern areas. Israeli attacks targeted numerous homes in the Att-Tawam district of Gaza City.
The Palestinian group Hamas strongly condemned the attacks, stating that such actions violate international law. Hamas also held the global community accountable for these attacks.
Hamas accused the global community of remaining silent on the Israeli attacks, alleging that this silence encourages Israel to escalate its actions of genocide and forced displacement.
Al Jazeera reported that Israeli drones also targeted the Daraj area of Gaza City, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to several others.
The Israeli army responded by stating in an X post that they had attacked 500 locations in Gaza City over the course of a week.
Israel is intensifying its attacks on Gaza, aiming to displace approximately 1 million residents and gain complete control of the city.
Meanwhile, Gaza's official media office reported on Friday that despite the continuous bombardment and threats of displacement, approximately 1.3 million people remain in Gaza City and the northern areas.