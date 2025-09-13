Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Israel Launches Fresh Gaza Assault, Killing 65 Including 14 from One Family

Recent Israeli air strikes have claimed the lives of 65 Palestinians in Gaza, including 14 members of a single family. The Israeli army conducted attacks on over 500 locations, leaving Gaza City devastated. Hamas has strongly condemned the actions, accusing the global community of silence. Despite the ongoing attacks, millions remain in their homes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Image for representation purpose (Photo: IANS)

Israel carried out intense airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 65 Palestinians. According to Al Jazeera, among the deceased are 14 members of a single family.

Reports indicate that in addition to airstrikes, Israel also launched artillery shelling, causing significant damage to Gaza City and its northern areas. Israeli attacks targeted numerous homes in the Att-Tawam district of Gaza City.

The Palestinian group Hamas strongly condemned the attacks, stating that such actions violate international law. Hamas also held the global community accountable for these attacks.

Hamas Condemns Global Community's Inaction

Hamas accused the global community of remaining silent on the Israeli attacks, alleging that this silence encourages Israel to escalate its actions of genocide and forced displacement.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli drones also targeted the Daraj area of Gaza City, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to several others.

Israeli Army Responds

The Israeli army responded by stating in an X post that they had attacked 500 locations in Gaza City over the course of a week.

Israel is intensifying its attacks on Gaza, aiming to displace approximately 1 million residents and gain complete control of the city.

Gazans Remain Despite Heavy Bombardment

Meanwhile, Gaza's official media office reported on Friday that despite the continuous bombardment and threats of displacement, approximately 1.3 million people remain in Gaza City and the northern areas.

Share the news:

Related Topics

israel hamas war

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 09:00 am

English News / World / Israel Launches Fresh Gaza Assault, Killing 65 Including 14 from One Family
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.