Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

Bombing of 6 Iranian Airports Israel has claimed responsibility for attacking 6 Iranian airbases. The IDF bombed 6 airports in central, eastern, and western Iran. The IDF stated that drone strikes destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters.

Increased Activity in Pakistan Following Attack on Iran The US attack on Iran is impacting Pakistan. Pakistan has convened an emergency meeting of the NSC to discuss the regional situation. 950 Deaths Reported in Iran 950 Iranian civilians have died in the Iran-Israel conflict. According to Washington-based human rights groups, 950 Iranian civilians were killed and over 3450 injured in Israeli attacks. Israel reported 24 civilian deaths and over 1000 injuries.

US Attack a Dangerous Turn: UN UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites is a dangerous turn. He urged immediate and decisive action to stop the fighting and restart serious negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Russia and China Condemn Attack Russia and China condemned the attack. China’s UN ambassador, Fu Kong, stated that peace cannot be established in West Asia through force; dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions. He added that diplomatic options regarding the Iranian nuclear issue are not exhausted and the path to peace remains open.

Russia’s ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, compared the attack on Iran to the Iraq War, stating that the US is again presenting a fabricated narrative. He believes this action will cause suffering for millions in West Asia, demonstrating that the US has learned nothing from history.

Time for Decisive Action: US In the Security Council meeting, the US stated that it is time for decisive action. The US urged the Security Council to demand that Iran end its failed attempts to eliminate Israel and halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons, highlighting Iran’s continued concealment of its nuclear programmes.