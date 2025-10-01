Israel Prepares for Further Destruction in Gaza City, to Close Final Exit Route Today

Israeli army in Gaza City (Photo - Washington Post)
The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza is nearing its two-year mark. This conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and property in Gaza, and the destruction continues unabated. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has proposed a ceasefire in Gaza with certain conditions, which has been given the green signal by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. However, there has been no reaction from Hamas so far. Meanwhile, the Israeli army is now preparing to unleash further destruction in Gaza City.
The Israeli army has already made its intentions clear regarding the capture of Gaza City. In line with this, the Israeli army is also heavily bombing Gaza City. Approximately 50% of Gaza City is now under Israeli control. However, as per the orders of PM Netanyahu, the Israeli army had also provided an opportunity for the residents of Gaza City to leave the city and move towards safer locations from north to south. For this purpose, the Israeli army had opened a route, but this route will be closed today.
Since the Israeli army intensified its military operations in Gaza City and accelerated efforts to capture the city, more than 4.5 lakh people have left Gaza City and moved to safer locations in the south.
