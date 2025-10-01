Israel Prepares for Further Destruction in Gaza City, to Close Final Exit Route Today

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza is nearing its two-year mark. This conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and property in Gaza, and the destruction continues unabated. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has proposed a ceasefire in Gaza with certain conditions, which has been given the green signal by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. However, there has been no reaction from Hamas so far. Meanwhile, the Israeli army is now preparing to unleash further destruction in Gaza City.