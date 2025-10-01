Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Israel Prepares for Further Destruction in Gaza City, to Close Final Exit Route Today

The Israeli army is now ready to wreak more havoc in Gaza City. What is the Israeli army's plan? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Israeli army in Gaza city

Israeli army in Gaza City (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza is nearing its two-year mark. This conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and property in Gaza, and the destruction continues unabated. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has proposed a ceasefire in Gaza with certain conditions, which has been given the green signal by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. However, there has been no reaction from Hamas so far. Meanwhile, the Israeli army is now preparing to unleash further destruction in Gaza City.

Last Route for People to Exit Will Be Closed Today

The Israeli army has already made its intentions clear regarding the capture of Gaza City. In line with this, the Israeli army is also heavily bombing Gaza City. Approximately 50% of Gaza City is now under Israeli control. However, as per the orders of PM Netanyahu, the Israeli army had also provided an opportunity for the residents of Gaza City to leave the city and move towards safer locations from north to south. For this purpose, the Israeli army had opened a route, but this route will be closed today.

Over 4.5 Lakh People Have Left Gaza City

Since the Israeli army intensified its military operations in Gaza City and accelerated efforts to capture the city, more than 4.5 lakh people have left Gaza City and moved to safer locations in the south.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 01:31 pm

English News / World / Israel Prepares for Further Destruction in Gaza City, to Close Final Exit Route Today

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Philippines Earthquake: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Kills 60, Dozens Injured Amidst Devastation

World

New H-1B and L-1 Visa Reforms Proposed in US Senate, Sparking Concern in India and China

Donald Trump
World

Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

Country with no perfume, japan perfume rules, perfume rules in japan, country with perfume laws, Perfume rules in foreign countries, Indian woman on perfume rules,
World

Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump
World

Trump May Provide Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Vance Reveals Why

Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.