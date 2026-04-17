Israel Strikes Gaza Desalination Plant via Drone Following Lebanon Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image Source: ANI)
A ceasefire has come into effect in Lebanon following intervention by US President Donald Trump. Following the truce in Lebanon, Israel has launched an attack on Gaza.
An Israeli drone strike targeted a location providing drinking water to the population. A water purification factory in the Shuja'iyya area of Gaza City was hit, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and injuries to two others, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
It is not just Gaza City; Israeli military vehicles have also opened fire in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza. According to Wafa, this attack took place in the southern part of Khan Yunis. This suggests that no corner of the Gaza Strip, from north to south, is currently safe.
Gaza is already facing a severe water crisis. The United Nations has stated on numerous occasions that the people of Gaza do not even have access to clean water.
In such a situation, when a drone destroys a water purification factory, it signifies more than just the loss of a building. It means that hundreds or thousands of people in that area have been deprived of yet another water source.
The world has been witnessing the events unfolding in Gaza over the last several months. New reports emerge every day, and each is more distressing than the last.
Hospitals have been demolished, schools have been ruined, and now even basic necessities are under attack. Humanitarian aid organisations are repeatedly warning that the situation in Gaza has reached the point of a humanitarian catastrophe.
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