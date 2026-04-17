17 April 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Israel Strikes Gaza Desalination Plant via Drone Following Lebanon Ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike has targeted a water desalination plant, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 17, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image Source: ANI)

A ceasefire has come into effect in Lebanon following intervention by US President Donald Trump. Following the truce in Lebanon, Israel has launched an attack on Gaza.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a location providing drinking water to the population. A water purification factory in the Shuja'iyya area of Gaza City was hit, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and injuries to two others, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Firing in Khan Yunis as well

It is not just Gaza City; Israeli military vehicles have also opened fire in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza. According to Wafa, this attack took place in the southern part of Khan Yunis. This suggests that no corner of the Gaza Strip, from north to south, is currently safe.

An even more dangerous attack amidst water shortages

Gaza is already facing a severe water crisis. The United Nations has stated on numerous occasions that the people of Gaza do not even have access to clean water.

In such a situation, when a drone destroys a water purification factory, it signifies more than just the loss of a building. It means that hundreds or thousands of people in that area have been deprived of yet another water source.

Conditions in Gaza are deteriorating by the day

The world has been witnessing the events unfolding in Gaza over the last several months. New reports emerge every day, and each is more distressing than the last.

Hospitals have been demolished, schools have been ruined, and now even basic necessities are under attack. Humanitarian aid organisations are repeatedly warning that the situation in Gaza has reached the point of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

17 Apr 2026 02:33 pm

News / World / Israel Strikes Gaza Desalination Plant via Drone Following Lebanon Ceasefire

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Bus Plunges into River in Ecuador, Leaving 11 Dead

Bus accident
World

Amid Hormuz Tensions, US Targets Iran Oil Trade and Criticises China

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
News Bulletin

Iran Proposes 5-Year Nuclear Programme Pause; US Pushes for 20-Year Deal

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei
World

US-Iran War: Trump Says Iran Will Not Be Able to Sell Oil After Islamabad Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump. (Photo/X@rapidresponse)
World

US-Iran War Fears Rise Again: Report Claims Possible Israel-US Strike on Iran

US-Iran War Fears Rise Again
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.