Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

Iran Responds, Launches 150 Ballistic Missiles Iran retaliated by launching 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. Six missiles hit Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, killing one woman and injuring 63 others. Iranian media reported that the Israeli Ministry of Defence was also targeted. Iran issued a direct warning to other countries, stating that any nation assisting Israel will face consequences. The Iranian Air Force claims to have shot down two Israeli F-35 fighter jets.

Iran Names Attack ‘True Promise 3’ Iran has named its retaliatory attack “True Promise 3,” involving hundreds of ballistic missiles fired at Israel. This marks the third such operation. Iran first directly attacked Israel on April 1st, 2024, launching ballistic missiles in response to an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria; this was called Operation True Promise 1. Following the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, Iran attacked Israeli military bases in what it termed Operation True Promise 2.

Netanyahu Moved to Safe Location Following Iran’s retaliatory attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been moved to a secure location. Last Friday at 5:30 AM, Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and several military sites in an operation it called “Operation Rising Lion.” Approximately 200 Israeli fighter jets destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities. Six Iranian scientists and 20 military commanders were killed in this operation.