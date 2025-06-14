scriptIsrael Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

Israel has carried out several attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran has threatened the global community that any country assisting Israel will face consequences.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 09:16 am

Patrika Desk

Israel and US target Iran after Donald Trump sent 1800 bombs Benjamin Netanyahu statement

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Israel-Iran Conflict: A military clash is ongoing between Iran and Israel. This morning, Israel launched multiple attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. Explosions were reported in Tehran, the Iranian capital, specifically in the Hakimiyeh and Tehranpars districts of eastern Tehran. Earlier, Israel fired two missiles at Mehrabad International Airport, resulting in a large fire. So far, 78 people have been killed and over 350 injured in the Israeli attacks.

Iran Responds, Launches 150 Ballistic Missiles

Iran retaliated by launching 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. Six missiles hit Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, killing one woman and injuring 63 others. Iranian media reported that the Israeli Ministry of Defence was also targeted. Iran issued a direct warning to other countries, stating that any nation assisting Israel will face consequences. The Iranian Air Force claims to have shot down two Israeli F-35 fighter jets.

Iran Names Attack ‘True Promise 3’

Iran has named its retaliatory attack “True Promise 3,” involving hundreds of ballistic missiles fired at Israel. This marks the third such operation. Iran first directly attacked Israel on April 1st, 2024, launching ballistic missiles in response to an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria; this was called Operation True Promise 1. Following the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, Iran attacked Israeli military bases in what it termed Operation True Promise 2.

Netanyahu Moved to Safe Location

Following Iran’s retaliatory attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been moved to a secure location. Last Friday at 5:30 AM, Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and several military sites in an operation it called “Operation Rising Lion.” Approximately 200 Israeli fighter jets destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities. Six Iranian scientists and 20 military commanders were killed in this operation.

Trump Threatens Iran with Major Attack

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran, warning of a major attack if it does not agree to a nuclear deal.

