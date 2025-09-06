Israel Urges Gaza Residents to Flee for Safety

The war between Israel and Hamas has raged for nearly 23 months, with no end in sight. Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of approximately 64,000 Palestinians, and the assaults continue unabated. The Israeli army is rapidly advancing its operation to seize control of the entire Gaza City, currently occupying around 40% of the area. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued an appeal to Gaza City residents.
The Israeli army has urged Gaza City residents to evacuate to save their lives, appealing to all to move to safer locations in the south.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already given the green light for his army to allow residents of Gaza City a safe passage. Netanyahu has stated that his aim is not to harm civilians, but to seize Gaza City and force Hamas to surrender.
The ongoing Israeli military campaign is increasing the pressure on Hamas. Israel is prepared to end the conflict, but has set conditions, including the release of all hostages and Hamas' surrender. While Hamas remains unwilling to surrender, the continuous attacks are weakening its position.