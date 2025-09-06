Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Israel Urges Gaza Residents to Flee for Safety

The Israeli army has appealed to the residents of Gaza City amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. What is the full story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Israeli army in Gaza city
Israeli army in Gaza city (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Israel and Hamas has raged for nearly 23 months, with no end in sight. Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of approximately 64,000 Palestinians, and the assaults continue unabated. The Israeli army is rapidly advancing its operation to seize control of the entire Gaza City, currently occupying around 40% of the area. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued an appeal to Gaza City residents.

“Flee to Save Your Lives”

The Israeli army has urged Gaza City residents to evacuate to save their lives, appealing to all to move to safer locations in the south.

Netanyahu Gives Green Light

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already given the green light for his army to allow residents of Gaza City a safe passage. Netanyahu has stated that his aim is not to harm civilians, but to seize Gaza City and force Hamas to surrender.

Pressure Mounts on Hamas

The ongoing Israeli military campaign is increasing the pressure on Hamas. Israel is prepared to end the conflict, but has set conditions, including the release of all hostages and Hamas' surrender. While Hamas remains unwilling to surrender, the continuous attacks are weakening its position.

Share the news:

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 03:38 pm

English News / World / Israel Urges Gaza Residents to Flee for Safety
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.