Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

2 Iranian soldiers killed According to local media reports in Tehran, 2 Iranian soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military bases. The media reported that both soldiers were martyred while defending the country’s security.

War could be imminent! Iran’s Chief of Staff had earlier threatened that if Israel attacked, their army would launch a massive attack on Israel’s entire infrastructure. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several army officials had clearly stated that Israel would not remain silent and would take revenge against Iran. Now, Israel has made its move. Iran’s government officials and military officers had warned that Iran would not remain silent if Israel attacked, and now the situation is escalating. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had earlier appealed to all Muslim countries to unite against Israel.

When Iran attacked Israel, no one was killed, but in the Israeli airstrikes, 2 Iranian soldiers lost their lives. This clearly indicates that the tension between Israel and Iran has increased significantly. In this scenario, the possibility of war between the two countries cannot be ruled out.