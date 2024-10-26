scriptIsraeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

Israel Strikes Iran: Iran had launched a massive attack on Israel earlier this month, firing over 180 missiles. Today, Israel has taken revenge by launching airstrikes on Iranian military bases. However, in these Israeli airstrikes, 2 Iranian soldiers have been killed.

New DelhiOct 26, 2024 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Israel strikes military targets in Iran

Israel strikes military targets in Iran

Iran launched a massive attack on Israel’s military bases on October 1, firing over 180 ballistic missiles. Today, Israel has taken revenge by launching airstrikes on Iranian military bases. Israel launched missiles on Tehran and surrounding military bases, similar to Iran’s earlier attack. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several army officials had warned that Israel would not remain silent and would take revenge against Iran. Today, Israel has made its move. Israel, like Iran, only targeted military bases and not civilian areas. However, despite this, 2 Iranian soldiers lost their lives in the attack.
2 Iranian soldiers killed

According to local media reports in Tehran, 2 Iranian soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military bases. The media reported that both soldiers were martyred while defending the country’s security.
War could be imminent!

Iran’s Chief of Staff had earlier threatened that if Israel attacked, their army would launch a massive attack on Israel’s entire infrastructure. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several army officials had clearly stated that Israel would not remain silent and would take revenge against Iran. Now, Israel has made its move. Iran’s government officials and military officers had warned that Iran would not remain silent if Israel attacked, and now the situation is escalating. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had earlier appealed to all Muslim countries to unite against Israel.
When Iran attacked Israel, no one was killed, but in the Israeli airstrikes, 2 Iranian soldiers lost their lives. This clearly indicates that the tension between Israel and Iran has increased significantly. In this scenario, the possibility of war between the two countries cannot be ruled out.

News / world / Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

world

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

in 5 hours

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

National News

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

1 hour ago

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

National News

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

in 3 hours

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

National News

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

in 2 hours

Latest world

Israel’s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon?

world

Israel’s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon?

in 28 minutes

Pakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off

world

Pakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off

2 days ago

Israel’s preparations for a massive attack in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s devastation goal

Gulf

Israel’s preparations for a massive attack in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s devastation goal

2 days ago

Canada: Dissident MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation, deadline set for October 28

world

Canada: Dissident MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation, deadline set for October 28

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.