Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Doha Attack, Apologises to Qatar

Israel recently attacked Doha, the capital of Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders. Now, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised to Qatar for this.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on a visit to the United States of America. On Monday, he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and agreed to his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. During this time, the Israeli PM also expressed regret for a recent action by his country's army.

Regret expressed for attack on Doha

Netanyahu expressed regret for a recent attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar. For your information, on September 9, the Israeli army fired a missile in Doha to target senior Hamas leaders. Five Hamas members were killed in this Israeli attack, but the senior leaders escaped. A member of Qatar's Internal Security Force was also killed in this attack. This Israeli attack was criticised by Qatar, several Islamic countries, and other countries.

Apologised to Qatar

Netanyahu also apologised to Qatar for this attack. For this, Netanyahu spoke to Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the phone, with Trump mediating, and expressed deep regret over the Israeli attack in Doha, apologising for violating Qatar's sovereignty.

Netanyahu's promise

During his phone call with Al Thani, Netanyahu also made a promise. The Israeli PM promised the Prime Minister of Qatar that no such attack would be carried out on their country's soil in the future.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

30 Sept 2025 02:02 pm

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 01:35 pm

English News / World / Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Doha Attack, Apologises to Qatar

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Strongman Pulls Two Ships Weighing 1,150 Tonnes With His Teeth, Video Will Astonish You

Man pulled two ships with his teeth
World

IED blast kills 9 Pakistani soldiers, injures 8

IED Blast
Pakistan

Vandalism of India's Father of the Nation in London: Anti-national slogans deface Gandhi statue

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalized in London
World

Vietnam’s Bualoi Storm Claims 19 Lives, 21 Missing

Typhoon Bualoi Vietnam
World

Indonesia: Islamic School Building Collapses, At Least 65 Students Trapped Under Debris, One Dead

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.