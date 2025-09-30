Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Doha Attack, Apologises to Qatar

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on a visit to the United States of America. On Monday, he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and agreed to his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. During this time, the Israeli PM also expressed regret for a recent action by his country's army.
Netanyahu expressed regret for a recent attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar. For your information, on September 9, the Israeli army fired a missile in Doha to target senior Hamas leaders. Five Hamas members were killed in this Israeli attack, but the senior leaders escaped. A member of Qatar's Internal Security Force was also killed in this attack. This Israeli attack was criticised by Qatar, several Islamic countries, and other countries.
Netanyahu also apologised to Qatar for this attack. For this, Netanyahu spoke to Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the phone, with Trump mediating, and expressed deep regret over the Israeli attack in Doha, apologising for violating Qatar's sovereignty.
During his phone call with Al Thani, Netanyahu also made a promise. The Israeli PM promised the Prime Minister of Qatar that no such attack would be carried out on their country's soil in the future.
