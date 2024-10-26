scriptIsrael’s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon? | Israel&#39;s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon? | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel's Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon?

Israel targeted military bases and not civilian areas.

Oct 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Israel missile strikes on military targets in Iran

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, targeting Israeli military bases. Now, Israel has also taken revenge by firing missiles at Iranian military targets in Tehran and surrounding areas. Israel had threatened to respond to Iran’s attack, and it has done so. Like Iran, Israel has only targeted military bases and not civilian areas.
Israel’s Missile Strikes Against Iran Ends

Israel’s missile strikes against Iran have now ended. Israel took this step to avenge Iran’s attack, and the operation is now complete. This information was provided by Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari.
Will War Begin?

Iran’s Chief of Staff had already threatened that if Israel attacked them, their army would launch a massive attack on Israel’s entire infrastructure. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several military officials had made it clear that Israel would not remain silent and would take revenge against Iran, and now it has done so.
Although there has been no response from Iran to Israel’s attack so far, Iranian military officials had already warned that Iran would not remain silent if Israel attacked. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had appealed to all Muslim countries to unite against Israel. The tension between the two countries will certainly increase after Israel’s attack. The question is, will this lead to the start of a war between the two countries? The picture will become clear after Iran’s response.

