Italy to Offer 500,000 Work Visas to Non-EU Citizens

Italy has announced 500,000 work visas for non-European citizens between 2026 and 2028. This opens up significant job opportunities for Indians.

Jul 01, 2025 / 06:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Italy Work Visa jobs opportunity for indians

Good news for Indians dreaming of working abroad! Italy is offering a golden opportunity for direct employment without agents. The Italian government has announced a landmark initiative to grant work visas to approximately 500,000 non-European citizens between 2026 and 2028. This scheme will eliminate the need for agents, ensuring a completely legal and transparent application process. The primary aim is to address significant labour shortages and promote legal immigration. According to the Italian government, 164,850 visas will be issued in 2026, with this number increasing annually. The overall target is to grant work visas to 497,550 foreign nationals by 2028.

Significant Benefits for Indians; No Agents Required

This initiative is particularly welcome news for Indians seeking employment in Europe. The straightforward and legal application process eliminates reliance on agents, mitigating the risk of fraud.

Agriculture and Other Sectors to Benefit

Italy’s agricultural lobby, Coldiretti, has welcomed this decision, stating it will alleviate labour shortages in the agricultural sector and support food production.

Driven by Ageing Population and Declining Birth Rate

Italy is experiencing a higher death rate than birth rate, leading to a rapidly declining population. This is a key driver behind the government’s focus on attracting foreign workers. In 2024, there were approximately 281,000 more deaths than births, resulting in a population decrease of 37,000, bringing the total to 58.9 million.

Stricter Measures on Illegal Immigration, but Promotion of Legal Immigration

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has adopted a firm stance against illegal immigration, while simultaneously emphasizing preference for those entering through legal channels. This scheme aligns with this policy.

Government Message – Our Economy Needs Foreign Workers

Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has stated that the government will continue to open pathways for legal immigration to strengthen the national economy. According to a think tank report, Italy will require 10 million new immigrants by 2050.

Official Guidelines and Application Process to be Announced

The Italian government will soon announce the official guidelines and application process for this visa scheme. Online application facilities will be available, ensuring transparency.

Enthusiasm Among Indian Youth Wishing to Go Abroad

Following Italy’s announcement, a significant number of young people in Indian states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana are actively seeking information about this work visa scheme. Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions.

Sense of Relief Among the Working Class

Many migrant workers who have experienced exploitation in Gulf countries have described Italy’s move as “humane and welcome”. One migrant stated, “At least now we will have a clear and legal path, without agents.”

When Will the Italian Government Release the Visa Application Process?

All eyes are now on the Italian government’s website and official channels. Will the application be entirely online? Will a list of required documents be released?

Will the Indian Government Enter into a Bilateral Agreement with Italy?

Will an MOU or government agreement be reached between India and Italy to facilitate this visa process?

Will This Reduce the Number of People Going to Gulf Countries?

It will be interesting to see whether Italy’s initiative provides a new alternative for Indians seeking employment in Gulf countries.

The Role of Agent Mafia Will Be Weakened

Middlemen and agents have been a major obstacle for Indians seeking to work abroad. This fully digital and transparent process could significantly impact the earnings of agent networks.

Increased Concern for Those Creating Forged Documents

Individuals who previously obtained visas using forged documents and certificates may now be caught in this transparent process. This could curb cyber fraud and document scams.

Impact on Existing Immigrants in Italy

Indians already residing illegally in Italy may now attempt to obtain legal status through this visa process.
Input Credits: Italian government cabinet announcement, Coldiretti’s response, and Osservatorio Conti Pubblici think tank report.

