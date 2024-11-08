scriptJaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

Singapore has been an integral partner in India’s Act East Policy. Singapore’s Defence Minister Hen expressed confidence in the relationship.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

Singapore City: On the second leg of his two-state visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who landed in Singapore on Friday, met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. They discussed ways to enhance their contemporary bilateral partnership, focusing on areas such as industrial parks, innovation, and semiconductors.
Sharing the details on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, “Started my visit to Singapore by meeting DPM & Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.”

He added that the two leaders “Discussed taking forward contemporary partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, green energy, skilling, innovation, and semiconductors.”
Jaishankar is also set to address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
India has a strengthened, multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN, expressed through the Act East Policy.

The EAM will also meet with Singapore’s leadership to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance their bilateral relationship.
India and Singapore share a close bilateral relationship. Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting India to the countries of Southeast Asia since the inception of the Look East Policy in the early 1990s. The Indian community in Singapore constitutes about 9.2 per cent of the country’s total population.
Jaishankar’s visit follows the recent three-day state visit of Singapore’s Defence Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen to India. During his visit, he co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Singapore has been an integral partner in India’s Act East Policy. Singapore’s Defence Minister Hen expressed confidence in the relationship, stating, “From Singapore’s perspective, India has always been part of the East. Whether you choose to act or look, we consider you part of the area.”
Jaishankar’s two-state visit to Australia and Singapore aimed to further strengthen India’s warm ties with both countries. His meetings in Australia, held from November 3 to November 7, focused on enhancing partnerships across various sectors.
(ANI)

