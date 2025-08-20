Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Jaishankar in Moscow Amidst Trump's Tariff War

Jaishankar's Russia Visit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday for an official visit.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

S. Jaishankar in Russia
S. Jaishankar reaches Russia (Photo – Indian Embassy in Russia, social media)

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to Russia. His visit is at the invitation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. During his stay, he will meet with Manturov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

What is Jaishankar's agenda for his visit to Russia?

During his visit, on Wednesday, 20 August, Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will co-chair the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Jaishankar will also address a meeting of the India-Russia Business Forum in Moscow. During his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar will review India-Russia bilateral relations, discuss regional and global issues, and explore ways to further strengthen the India-Russia special strategic partnership.

India's friendship with Russia deepens

Amidst US President Donald Trump's 'tariff war', India's friendship with Russia is deepening. A few days ago, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During Doval's visit, an agreement was reached for Putin's visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin have spoken twice on the phone this month. Putin even briefed PM Modi after his meeting with Trump. Now, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has also arrived in Russia. He may also meet with Putin during this visit. While an official confirmation of a meeting between Jaishankar and Putin is pending, it's clear that Trump's tariffs on India are strengthening its ties with Russia.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 11:32 am

English News / World / Jaishankar in Moscow Amidst Trump's Tariff War
