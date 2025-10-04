Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Japan is set to get its first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Sanae Takaichi

Sanae Takaichi (Photo - Washington Post)

Something is about to happen in Japan that has never happened before. The country is set to get its first female Prime Minister. 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi will soon become Japan's first female PM. Today, Saturday, October 4, Takaichi was elected the new president of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This clears her path to becoming Japan's next PM. She will take over leadership of the country from Shigeru Ishiba.

When could the PM be elected?

After becoming the LDP president, it is natural for people to wonder when Takaichi could be elected as Japan's PM. It is being reported that she could be elected as the country's new PM in a special session of the Japanese Parliament on October 15. The LDP is the largest party in the lower house. However, she will also need the support of the opposition.

What positions has Takaichi held before?

Takaichi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993. During the tenure of former PM Shinzo Abe, she served as the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications and later as the State Minister for Economic Security.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 03:40 pm

English News / World / Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Kronotsky Volcano in Russia Shows Most Widespread Activity in Centuries, Ash Plume Rises 9.2 km

Russia's Kronotsky volcano
World

Scientists Discover Planet 620 Light-Years Away from Earth, Astonishing Researchers

Planet found
World

PM Modi Praises Trump’s Efforts for Peace in Gaza, Assures Cooperation

World

Trump Orders Israel to Immediately Halt Bombing in Gaza

Donald Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza
World

Russia Targets Ukraine's Largest Gas Plant in Major Attack, Devastating Region

US sending Patriot missile to Ukraine
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.