Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi (Photo - Washington Post)
Something is about to happen in Japan that has never happened before. The country is set to get its first female Prime Minister. 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi will soon become Japan's first female PM. Today, Saturday, October 4, Takaichi was elected the new president of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This clears her path to becoming Japan's next PM. She will take over leadership of the country from Shigeru Ishiba.
After becoming the LDP president, it is natural for people to wonder when Takaichi could be elected as Japan's PM. It is being reported that she could be elected as the country's new PM in a special session of the Japanese Parliament on October 15. The LDP is the largest party in the lower house. However, she will also need the support of the opposition.
Takaichi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993. During the tenure of former PM Shinzo Abe, she served as the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications and later as the State Minister for Economic Security.
