Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to Resign Amidst Party Infighting

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba has decided to resign from his post. PM Ishiba cited internal party strife as the reason for his resignation. Since the Upper House election defeat in July, Ishiba has faced criticism within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Ishiba assumed the premiership last October.
Japan Today, citing sources close to Ishiba, reported that Ishiba, who assumed office in October 2024, had expressed a desire to quell the leadership struggle within the LDP by threatening to dissolve the House of Representatives and call for snap elections. This stance faced strong opposition within the LDP.
This decision comes less than a year after the 68-year-old Ishiba took the helm of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He has lost his majority in both houses of parliament.
Public broadcaster NHK stated that Ishiba made the decision to avoid a split in the party, while the Asahi Shimbun daily said he was unable to withstand the mounting calls for his resignation.
Reportedly, the Agriculture Minister and a former Prime Minister met with Ishiba on Saturday night and urged him to resign voluntarily. Last week, four senior LDP officials, including the party's number two, Hiroshi Moriyama, offered their resignations.