Japan's Strict Move: Muslims Denied Land for Burial, What's the Full Story?

Several major challenges in Japan are hidden behind this decision. The elderly population is rapidly increasing in the country, putting pressure on cemeteries already. In cities like Tokyo and Osaka, every inch of land is sold at a premium. The Muslim community has been demanding a cemetery for many years, but now the government has clearly shut the door. Experts believe that this decision could have a negative impact on immigration policies. If Muslims feel that their religious rights are not protected, who will come to Japan? Especially in this era of labour shortage, Japan is in dire need of skilled workers. This move could also deal a blow to the country's economic development.