Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Japan's Strict Move: Muslims Denied Land for Burial, What's the Full Story?

The Japanese government has flatly refused to allocate new land for Muslim cemeteries, citing a shortage of space.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Japan Muslim Burial Ban

(Image: AI Generated symboloc Photo)

Japan Muslim Burial Ban: Shocking news is coming from Japan, which has become a topic of debate worldwide. The government here has clearly refused to allocate new land for burial for the Muslim community. This clearly means that Muslims living in Japan will have to find an alternative way to bury the bodies of their loved ones. Government officials say that there is already a severe shortage of space in the country and the density of cities is making it more difficult. But the question is, why was this decision taken? Let's find out the whole truth.

Around 2 Lakh Muslims Live in Japan

In fact, Japan is known for its modernity and traditions. This country is now facing the problem of a rapidly increasing Muslim population. According to estimates, around 2 lakh Muslims live in Japan, and their numbers are increasing year by year. These people are mostly migrant workers, who are making significant contributions in the fields of technology, business, and education. But when it comes to the final rites, a serious problem arises.

Bodies are Traditionally Cremated in Japan

In Japan, bodies are traditionally cremated, not buried. According to the religious rules of Muslims, burial is the only option, which requires a separate cemetery. The government has now clearly stated that no new land will be provided. Instead, it has been suggested to send the bodies back to their country of origin by aeroplane. This step seems to have been taken in the name of environmental and space conservation. This will make it extremely difficult and expensive for poor families to take the body of their loved one back to their country by aeroplane.

Japan's Major Challenges are the Main Reason

Several major challenges in Japan are hidden behind this decision. The elderly population is rapidly increasing in the country, putting pressure on cemeteries already. In cities like Tokyo and Osaka, every inch of land is sold at a premium. The Muslim community has been demanding a cemetery for many years, but now the government has clearly shut the door. Experts believe that this decision could have a negative impact on immigration policies. If Muslims feel that their religious rights are not protected, who will come to Japan? Especially in this era of labour shortage, Japan is in dire need of skilled workers. This move could also deal a blow to the country's economic development.

People are Calling it a Manifestation of Islamophobia

Sharp reactions are coming in from around the world regarding this news. People on social media are calling it a manifestation of Islamophobia, while some people understand Japan's space problem. Community leaders are saying that they will approach the court. The government will now have to strike a balance – on one hand, there is a shortage of space, and on the other, there is the issue of human rights.

This Decision Also Raises Questions on Global Migration

Human rights organisations say that this decision is extremely disappointing. How can a developed country like Japan limit religious diversity so much? This is not only a violation of the rights of Muslims but also raises a big question on global migration. It is hoped that a positive change will come soon. Currently, the Muslim community is preparing for a legal battle against the Japanese government. The United Nations (UN) is keeping an eye on this matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 02:13 pm

English News / World / Japan's Strict Move: Muslims Denied Land for Burial, What's the Full Story?

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

Vladimir Putin
World

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 5 Years in Fourth Corruption Case; Sister and Niece Also Receive Jail Terms

World

Elon Musk's Special Connection to India: Partner is Half Indian, Son's Middle Name is Shekhar

एलन मस्क ने निखिल कामथ के पॉडकास्ट में की चर्चा
World

Indonesia flooding and landslides: Death toll rises to 442

Floods in Indonesia
Asia

16 Soldiers Killed in Attack on Pakistani Army Convoy

TTP attacks Pakistan army convoy
Pakistan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.