Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

More than 30 people worked on it More than 30 people from China worked on this world record-breaking jeans, completing it in just 18 days. The Yikxing Textile Company from Yulin City used 18,044 feet of denim fabric, 25 feet, 59 inches of zipper, and 3 feet, 94 inches of stainless steel buttons to create these massive jeans. These heavy jeans weigh 7,936.64 pounds.

Peru held this record earlier The length of these jeans is more than the famous Tower of Pisa in Italy. Earlier, this record was held by Peru’s Lima-based Paris Peru, who created 65.50-meter long and 42.70-meter wide jeans in February 2019.