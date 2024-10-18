scriptJeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

Jeans: The world’s largest jeans has been made by a Chinese textile company. This jeans has set a world record.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 04:24 pm

Patrika Desk

World Largest Jeans is Bigger than Pisa Tower of Italy

World Largest Jeans is Bigger than Pisa Tower of Italy

A Chinese textile manufacturer has created the world’s largest jeans, setting a new world record. These jeans are 250 feet, 5 inches long. Its waist circumference is 190 feet, 10 inches. These jeans are so big that the Tower of Pisa, one of the seven wonders of the world, looks small in comparison.

More than 30 people worked on it

More than 30 people from China worked on this world record-breaking jeans, completing it in just 18 days. The Yikxing Textile Company from Yulin City used 18,044 feet of denim fabric, 25 feet, 59 inches of zipper, and 3 feet, 94 inches of stainless steel buttons to create these massive jeans. These heavy jeans weigh 7,936.64 pounds.

Peru held this record earlier

The length of these jeans is more than the famous Tower of Pisa in Italy. Earlier, this record was held by Peru’s Lima-based Paris Peru, who created 65.50-meter long and 42.70-meter wide jeans in February 2019.

News / world / Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 28 minutes

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

49 minutes ago

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

16 minutes ago

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

40 minutes ago

Latest world

Gold: In These Countries, You Can Buy Gold at the Cheapest Rate, Fill Your Bags and Bring it to India

world

Gold: In These Countries, You Can Buy Gold at the Cheapest Rate, Fill Your Bags and Bring it to India

in 5 hours

Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

world

Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

in 5 hours

55 Israeli soldiers killed in ground operation in Lebanon so far, nearly 500 injured

Gulf

55 Israeli soldiers killed in ground operation in Lebanon so far, nearly 500 injured

in 4 hours

Israel kills Hamas Chief Sinwar and over 12 terrorists, 160 injured

world

Israel kills Hamas Chief Sinwar and over 12 terrorists, 160 injured

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.