Johnson & Johnson fined $8 billion in cancer case linked to baby powder

This verdict comes at a time when the company is already facing numerous lawsuits concerning its talc-based baby powder. The company removed this powder from global markets in 2023. The company has previously attempted to evade such fines by invoking bankruptcy law three times, but has been unsuccessful. Currently, over 70,000 lawsuits are pending against the company, alleging the presence of asbestos in its baby powder. The company has paid over $3 billion (more than approximately ₹25,000 crore) to date to settle such lawsuits.