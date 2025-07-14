14 July 2025,

Kentucky Church Shooting in USA Leaves Two Women Dead

Gun violence continues unabated in the United States. A shooting incident at a church in Lexington, Kentucky, has resulted in the death of two women.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Shooting at Kentucky church
Shooting at Kentucky church (Photo - Washington Post)

Gun violence in the United States of America (USA) has been a persistent problem for a long time. For many years, the US has struggled with this issue without finding a solution. Despite considerable efforts, shootings continue unabated. Incidents of gunfire occur frequently across the country. On Sunday, another shooting took place in Lexington, Kentucky.

Shooting at a Church

On Sunday, a shooting occurred at a church in Lexington, Kentucky. A police officer stopped the assailant's car for a check; the assailant shot the officer and immediately fled the scene. This incident happened near Blue Grass Airport. The assailant then went to the church where they opened fire, causing panic among the people present.

Two Women Killed

Two women died in the shooting. A police officer and another individual were also injured. Both injured individuals were hospitalised for treatment.

Assailant Also Killed

Following the church shooting, police returned fire, killing the assailant.

Investigation Underway

The Lexington Police Department has launched an investigation. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

Gun Violence Remains Rampant

Gun violence in the United States continues unabated. It is a serious and pervasive problem, with such incidents regularly shocking the nation. Shootings can occur anywhere, in public or private spaces. The ease of gun access in the US, where even a young child could potentially purchase a firearm, is a significant contributing factor. Lax gun control laws result in numerous deaths from gun violence each year.

