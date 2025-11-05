Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tragic Kentucky Plane Crash: Cargo Aircraft Erupts in Mid-Air Fire, Leaving Seven Dead and Several Injured

A cargo plane crashed while taking off at Louisville Airport in the US state of Kentucky, killing 7 people and injuring 11 others. The initial cause is believed to be lithium batteries stored on the plane.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Plane Crash (Image: Patrika)

A major accident occurred at Louisville Airport in the US state of Kentucky on Tuesday. A cargo plane crashed while taking off for Honolulu, killing 7 people and critically injuring about 11 others. The Governor confirmed the death toll and expressed apprehension that the number might increase further. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane crashed around 5:15 PM yesterday evening while taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for Honolulu.

Plane Engulfed in Flames

Several horrific videos of the incident are rapidly going viral on social media. These videos show flames on the left wing of the aircraft before the crash. Smoke billowed due to the flames, after which the plane lifted slightly off the runway and then exploded with a loud bang. The explosion turned the aircraft into a large ball of fire within moments, and black smoke spread all around. Before the plane disintegrated, the blast was so powerful that the roof of a building near the runway was also damaged. The fire that engulfed the plane quickly began to spread to the surrounding area. The viral videos show intense flames and aircraft debris spread all around.

Residents within an 8-kilometre Radius Advised to Stay Indoors

The airport was closed following the incident, and local authorities have advised residents within an 8-kilometre radius to stay indoors. According to Louisville Police, flames are still present at the crash site, and a large amount of debris is scattered. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by lithium batteries on board the plane, which also led to the crash of UPS Flight 6 in 2010. Reports indicate that the aircraft was carrying 25,000 gallons (95,000 litres) of jet fuel, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Possibility of Further Explosions

Police and fire agencies are continuously engaged in relief efforts, but the situation remains dangerous. There is a concern about further explosions due to the fuel and other flammable materials on board the aircraft. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has also expressed serious concern regarding this fuel. It is noteworthy that this aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 model, was originally built in 1991 as a passenger plane. It had a capacity to take off with a weight of approximately 280,000 kg and could be refuelled with up to about 144,000 litres (38,000 gallons) of fuel.

