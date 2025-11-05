Tragic Kentucky Plane Crash: Cargo Aircraft Erupts in Mid-Air Fire, Leaving Seven Dead and Several Injured

Several horrific videos of the incident are rapidly going viral on social media. These videos show flames on the left wing of the aircraft before the crash. Smoke billowed due to the flames, after which the plane lifted slightly off the runway and then exploded with a loud bang. The explosion turned the aircraft into a large ball of fire within moments, and black smoke spread all around. Before the plane disintegrated, the blast was so powerful that the roof of a building near the runway was also damaged. The fire that engulfed the plane quickly began to spread to the surrounding area. The viral videos show intense flames and aircraft debris spread all around.