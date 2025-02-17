scriptKentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Kentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water

Powerful storm and flooding: At least ten people have died in Kentucky, USA, after a powerful storm and subsequent flooding inundated roads and homes.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

US hurricane

US hurricane

Powerful storm and flooding have caused widespread devastation in Kentucky and Georgia, USA. Flooding has inundated roads and homes, resulting in significant loss of life. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the natural disaster has claimed 10 lives in Kentucky and Georgia. Reports indicate that 9,800 homes are without water, while others are submerged. Rescue and relief efforts are underway. The meteorological department reports that this level of devastation is unprecedented in the US in the last ten years.

Over Ten Million People Affected by Storm

Over ten million people across the country are affected by the winter storm. Over 1,000 rescues have been conducted in 24 hours. The Ohio and Tennessee valleys have received 3 to 5 inches of rain, with some areas experiencing over 6 inches. In the Richland area of Virginia, at least 51 people, 17 dogs, and 8 cats were rescued overnight. Video footage from several states shows downed trees, flooded vehicles, and submerged homes. Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia are reporting floodwaters inundating roads, businesses, and homes. Videos show roads in the Tennessee-Kentucky area flooded, where a rare high-risk flood warning was issued.

Appeal for Public Vigilance

Governor Beshear has urged state residents to remain vigilant, stating that over 300 roads are closed, and several deaths have occurred due to the severe weather. US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency to facilitate the delivery of federal aid to the affected areas.

Many Evacuated Due to Flooding

According to Kentucky officials, many people have been evacuated from their homes, and water levels have reached historic highs in several locations. Beshear has warned of further flooding in the coming days. He stated that National Guard and emergency management agency teams have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas across the state.

Elderly Person Dies After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old person died after being swept away by floodwaters in Manchester, Kentucky, while a person died in Atlanta, Georgia, when a large tree fell on their home.

Power Outages Cause Further Distress

Power outages are also a significant concern, with 108,028 customers in Georgia, 75,724 in Alabama, 61,637 in West Virginia, and 61,520 in Virginia without power. In Kentucky, 29,628 people were also without electricity.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for 21,000 Homes

The storm’s impact is being felt across various parts of the US. Tornado warnings have been issued in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia, with power outages reported in several locations. In Kentucky, 9,800 homes lack water access, and a boil water advisory has been issued for 21,000 homes.

Long-lasting Impact of the Storm

This storm and flooding have not only caused loss of life and property but have also disrupted normal life. Officials say the storm’s impact will be long-lasting, with continued snowfall and stormy conditions possible.

Kentuckians Urged to Remain Vigilant

In a post shared on X, Andy Beshear stated: “We need Kentuckians to remain alert. There are more than 300 road closures, with @KYTC leaders saying the statewide impact is historic. From mudslides in the east to snow in the west, the situation is dangerous. Please plan ahead, avoid travel and stay safe, Kentucky.”

Some Areas May Be Buried Under Snow

Due to the storm, parts of the Great Lakes may be buried under lake-effect snow. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in northern Maine, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected in Portland, Maine; 6 to 12 inches in Burlington, Vermont; and 4 to 8 inches in Bangor, Maine. Additionally, a high-risk flood warning was issued for parts of Tennessee and western Kentucky, but this threat has now passed.

Name of the Storm in the US

The storm in the US was named “Olivia”. This storm was a powerful weather event that caused significant devastation in Kentucky, Georgia, and other areas. The impact of Olivia resulted in numerous fatalities and widespread damage due to flooding and high winds.

News / World / Kentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

National News

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

in 3 hours

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

Special

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

2 hours ago

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Cricket News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

in 57 minutes

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

2 days ago

Latest World

PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

World

PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

6 days ago

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

World

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

2 weeks ago

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

World

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

2 weeks ago

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

World

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.