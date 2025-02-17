Kentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water

Over Ten Million People Affected by Storm Over ten million people across the country are affected by the winter storm. Over 1,000 rescues have been conducted in 24 hours. The Ohio and Tennessee valleys have received 3 to 5 inches of rain, with some areas experiencing over 6 inches. In the Richland area of Virginia, at least 51 people, 17 dogs, and 8 cats were rescued overnight. Video footage from several states shows downed trees, flooded vehicles, and submerged homes. Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia are reporting floodwaters inundating roads, businesses, and homes. Videos show roads in the Tennessee-Kentucky area flooded, where a rare high-risk flood warning was issued.

Appeal for Public Vigilance Governor Beshear has urged state residents to remain vigilant, stating that over 300 roads are closed, and several deaths have occurred due to the severe weather. US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency to facilitate the delivery of federal aid to the affected areas.

Many Evacuated Due to Flooding According to Kentucky officials, many people have been evacuated from their homes, and water levels have reached historic highs in several locations. Beshear has warned of further flooding in the coming days. He stated that National Guard and emergency management agency teams have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas across the state.

Elderly Person Dies After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters Meanwhile, a 73-year-old person died after being swept away by floodwaters in Manchester, Kentucky, while a person died in Atlanta, Georgia, when a large tree fell on their home.

Power Outages Cause Further Distress Power outages are also a significant concern, with 108,028 customers in Georgia, 75,724 in Alabama, 61,637 in West Virginia, and 61,520 in Virginia without power. In Kentucky, 29,628 people were also without electricity.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for 21,000 Homes The storm’s impact is being felt across various parts of the US. Tornado warnings have been issued in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia, with power outages reported in several locations. In Kentucky, 9,800 homes lack water access, and a boil water advisory has been issued for 21,000 homes.

Long-lasting Impact of the Storm This storm and flooding have not only caused loss of life and property but have also disrupted normal life. Officials say the storm’s impact will be long-lasting, with continued snowfall and stormy conditions possible.

Kentuckians Urged to Remain Vigilant In a post shared on X, Andy Beshear stated: "We need Kentuckians to remain alert. There are more than 300 road closures, with @KYTC leaders saying the statewide impact is historic. From mudslides in the east to snow in the west, the situation is dangerous. Please plan ahead, avoid travel and stay safe, Kentucky."

Some Areas May Be Buried Under Snow Due to the storm, parts of the Great Lakes may be buried under lake-effect snow. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in northern Maine, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected in Portland, Maine; 6 to 12 inches in Burlington, Vermont; and 4 to 8 inches in Bangor, Maine. Additionally, a high-risk flood warning was issued for parts of Tennessee and western Kentucky, but this threat has now passed.