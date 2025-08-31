Kim Jong-Un to Join Putin at China’s Multipolar Diplomacy Showcase

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is poised to make a significant move in global diplomacy. He will attend a grand military parade in Beijing, China, this week, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The parade, scheduled for 3 September at Tiananmen Square, will see him alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially setting the stage for a trilateral summit.
This will be Kim Jong Un’s first participation in a multilateral diplomatic event since assuming power in 2011. Previously, his grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, attended a Beijing military parade in 1959. This rare foreign trip by Kim signals a strengthening of his presence on the global stage.
Kim's move sends a clear message to South Korea and the US, who recently expressed a desire to resume diplomacy with North Korea. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump had expressed hopes for dialogue with North Korea during their Washington summit. However, Kim's Beijing trip indicates that his priority does not lie in immediate diplomacy with Western nations.
According to news agency Yonhap, Kim and Putin have deepened military ties in recent years. North Korea has supported Moscow by sending troops and weapons to aid Russia's war in Ukraine. Kim finalised this military deployment on 28 August last year. According to Russian media, Kim will be seated to Xi Jinping’s left and Putin to his right during the parade, symbolising the closeness of the three leaders.
Analysts believe Kim's visit could be part of an effort to improve relations between North Korea and China. Recently, Choi Ryong-hae, chairman of the North Korean parliamentary standing committee, attended a function at the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang, indicating growing closeness between the two nations. Experts suggest Kim has decided to strengthen ties with China amid concerns about the potential end of the Russo-Ukrainian war and Moscow shifting its focus towards the West.
Reports suggest Kim may use his private jet, ‘Forest Green’, instead of his special train ‘Shamma-1’ (शम्मा-1) for the Beijing trip, which he has previously used for long-distance domestic travel. A train journey would take approximately 20 hours.
Leaders from 26 countries will attend this military parade. However, the absence of leaders from the US and major Western European nations is notable, reflecting disagreements with Putin over the Ukraine war. The event will not only showcase China's military might but also symbolise the growing proximity of Russia, North Korea, and China, indicating a shift in the global power balance.