Kim-Putin-Xi Summit: New Security Challenge for US?

Following a military parade in Beijing, China, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held significant talks. The meeting involved discussions on a plan for long-term cooperation between the two nations. Kim Jong Un and Putin participated publicly together for the first time in the military parade held with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Second World War and the victory over Japan. The three leaders standing together is being interpreted by many experts as a show of unity against the United States.