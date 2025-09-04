Kim-Putin-Xi Summit: New Security Challenge for US?

Following a military parade in Beijing, China, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held significant talks. The meeting involved discussions on a plan for long-term cooperation between the two nations. Kim Jong Un and Putin participated publicly together for the first time in the military parade held with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Second World War and the victory over Japan. The three leaders standing together is being interpreted by many experts as a show of unity against the United States.
According to North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, Kim and Putin spoke of strong relations and cooperation between their countries. Putin described it as a ‘special relationship of trust and friendship’ and stated that Russia would remember the contribution of North Korean soldiers in the war.
Kim clarified that North Korea stands firmly for the protection of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He described assisting Moscow as his ‘fraternal duty’. Both leaders openly shared their views on global and regional issues.
According to Russian media, Putin also invited Kim to visit Russia, but North Korea's state channel did not cover this news.
This meeting comes at a time when Russia and North Korea are working on increasing military cooperation. It is believed that the Russo-Ukrainian war may end soon.
Russia's TASS news agency reported that on Kim's initiative, North Korean soldiers have participated in the battle for the Kursk region of Ukraine. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has also confirmed that approximately 15,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to assist Russia since October last year.
The NIS has stated that a third batch of approximately 6,000 more soldiers may be sent. Around 1,000 combat engineers have already arrived in Russia. Approximately 2,000 soldiers have been killed in the war so far.
The growing closeness between Kim, Putin, and Xi could mark the beginning of a new era in global politics. This alliance is a cause for concern, especially for the United States and its allies, as it could alter the balance of regional and global security. The unity of these three leaders has increased the likelihood of impacting America's global dominance.
Future developments will tell us what kind of military and political steps these three countries take. It will be important to observe any changes in the situation of the Russo-Ukrainian war and North Korea's military deployment. The response of the United States and other Western countries will also determine the future of this alliance.
A significant aspect of this alliance is that it reflects North Korea's growing international ambitions. Kim Jong Un's increased military and political cooperation with Russia and China provides him with a strategic advantage. It is also an attempt by China to challenge the influence of the United States and strengthen its dominance in Asia.