4 August 2025,

Monday

World

Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts After 600 Years, Sending Ash Cloud 6km High

The Krasheninnikov volcano, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula, has erupted for the first time in six centuries, sending a plume of ash approximately 6 kilometres into the sky.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Krasheninnikov Volcano Eruption
Photo: X Handle Volcaholic

The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years, sending a massive ash plume 6 kilometres into the sky. This information was provided by the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' 'Unified Geophysical Service’. According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the eruption began at 2:50 am local time on Sunday, initially producing ash plumes reaching 3 to 4 kilometres above sea level. Later, the ash plume significantly increased, reaching 6,000 metres (19,700 feet), prompting the issuance of an orange aviation warning for the area.

Unprecedented Activity Observed

Olga Girina, head of KVERT, told RIA Novosti that this level of activity has not been seen at the Krasheninnikov Volcano in over six centuries. Reports indicate that the ash plume is moving southeast towards the Pacific Ocean.

Ash Plume from the Eruption

The Kamchatka Geophysical Service, in an official update on its Telegram channel, stated: “The ash plume from the eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano is spreading southeast to a height of six kilometres above sea level.”

Plume Moving East Towards the Pacific Ocean

The Kamchatka Ministry of Emergency Situations also released a statement on Telegram confirming the direction of the ash plume. The ministry stated: “The plume is spreading east from the volcano towards the Pacific Ocean. No populated areas are in its path, and no ashfall has been reported in inhabited areas.”

Part of Kamchatka's Eastern Volcanic Zone

The Krasheninnikov Volcano is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 13 kilometres south of Kronotskoye Lake. It is part of Kamchatka's Eastern Volcanic Zone, known for its numerous active volcanoes.

Tsunami Warning Issued

This eruption follows a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake in the Kamchatka Peninsula, which triggered a tsunami warning and the declaration of a state of emergency in parts of Kamchatka and the Severo-Kurilsk district.

Prior Warnings Issued

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations had previously issued warnings, cautioning about potential ash emissions from several active volcanoes in Kamchatka, ranging from 6 to 10 kilometres.

10-Kilometre Exclusion Zone Recommended

Given this increased activity, both residents and tourists are advised to stay at least 10 kilometres away from the summits of these volcanoes.

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 06:02 pm

