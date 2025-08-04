Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts After 600 Years, Sending Ash Cloud 6km High

The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted for the first time in 600 years, sending a massive ash plume 6 kilometres into the sky. This information was provided by the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' 'Unified Geophysical Service’. According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the eruption began at 2:50 am local time on Sunday, initially producing ash plumes reaching 3 to 4 kilometres above sea level. Later, the ash plume significantly increased, reaching 6,000 metres (19,700 feet), prompting the issuance of an orange aviation warning for the area.