Kremlin: Continuing Ukraine War Remains Our Only Option

The Kremlin has issued a strong response to the ongoing war against Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov provided information on this matter.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Dmitry Peskov
Dmitry Peskov (Photo - Washington Post)

The Russia-Ukraine War has reached its 43rd month. Begun on 24 February 2022, there is currently no sign of the conflict ending. Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The war has caused widespread devastation across Ukraine. However, thanks to international support, the Ukrainian army is resisting the Russian forces and is periodically launching air strikes on Russian territories. Many countries worldwide have appealed for a ceasefire, but to no avail. Now, a significant statement has emerged from the Kremlin (Kremlin) regarding the war.

“Continuing the war against Ukraine is our only option”

The Kremlin today responded to the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that Russia has no alternative but to continue the war against Ukraine, launched in 2022. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 04:49 pm

English News / World / Kremlin: Continuing Ukraine War Remains Our Only Option
