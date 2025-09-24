Kremlin: Continuing Ukraine War Remains Our Only Option

The Russia-Ukraine War has reached its 43rd month. Begun on 24 February 2022, there is currently no sign of the conflict ending. Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The war has caused widespread devastation across Ukraine. However, thanks to international support, the Ukrainian army is resisting the Russian forces and is periodically launching air strikes on Russian territories. Many countries worldwide have appealed for a ceasefire, but to no avail. Now, a significant statement has emerged from the Kremlin (Kremlin) regarding the war.