17 January 2026,

Saturday

World

Life’s Journey Ends En Route to Funeral, 23 Dead in Pakistan Road Accidents

In two separate road accidents in Balochistan and Punjab, Pakistan, 23 people have died. Speeding and dense fog are considered the main reasons for these accidents.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

road accidents

Image: IANS

Road accidents in Pakistan remain a serious and growing problem. Poor roads, speeding, and weather-related challenges are proving fatal almost daily. In this context, a total of 23 people died in two separate severe road accidents in different provinces of the country on Saturday, while many others are reported to be critically injured.

Nine People Die in First Accident

The first accident occurred in the Balochistan province on the Makran Coastal Highway near Gwadar, where a passenger coach overturned uncontrollably. Nine people died on the spot in this accident, and 36 other passengers were injured. According to local media reports, the coach was travelling from Jiwani to Karachi, and the driver lost control near the Hudd area of Ormara. Police have cited speeding as the primary cause of the accident in their initial investigation. Superintendent of Police Aslam Bangulzai stated that the driver could not control the vehicle due to excessive speed. The injured and deceased were immediately taken to Ormara Tehsil Hospital. According to hospital administration, the condition of many injured remains critical, raising fears of an increase in the death toll.

Fog Increases Danger in Punjab

The second accident took place in the Sargodha district of Punjab province, where a mini-truck fell into a dry canal due to dense fog. At least 14 people died in this tragic accident. The accident occurred near the Ghala Pur Bangla area of Kot Momin Tehsil, where visibility was extremely low. Rescue officials reported that seven people died on the spot, while seven others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. All 23 people in the truck were on their way from Islamabad to Faisalabad to attend a funeral. The driver chose a local route due to the motorway being closed, which led to the accident. Among the deceased were women and children.

Government Reaction and Investigation

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar to provide better medical facilities to the injured and to arrange ambulance services for the transportation of bodies to their native areas. Police investigations are ongoing in both accidents, and the responsibility of transport companies and drivers is being examined. Officials have appealed for caution in bad weather and strict adherence to traffic rules.

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 05:27 pm

World / Life's Journey Ends En Route to Funeral, 23 Dead in Pakistan Road Accidents

