Life’s Journey Ends En Route to Funeral, 23 Dead in Pakistan Road Accidents

The first accident occurred in the Balochistan province on the Makran Coastal Highway near Gwadar, where a passenger coach overturned uncontrollably. Nine people died on the spot in this accident, and 36 other passengers were injured. According to local media reports, the coach was travelling from Jiwani to Karachi, and the driver lost control near the Hudd area of Ormara. Police have cited speeding as the primary cause of the accident in their initial investigation. Superintendent of Police Aslam Bangulzai stated that the driver could not control the vehicle due to excessive speed. The injured and deceased were immediately taken to Ormara Tehsil Hospital. According to hospital administration, the condition of many injured remains critical, raising fears of an increase in the death toll.