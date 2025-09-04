Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lisbon's Gloria Funicular Tram Crash Kills 15, Shocks Tourists

The famed Gloria Funicular streetcar in Lisbon has been involved in a devastating accident, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 people and injuries to 18 others. Portugal has declared a national day of mourning, and condolences are pouring in from around the world.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Gloria Funicular (Image: IANS)

A Lisbon streetcar accident has resulted in 15 fatalities and 18 injuries, five of which are critical.

The streetcar involved is the Gloria Funicular, a popular tourist attraction in Lisbon. Large numbers of tourists use this streetcar to explore the city.

National Day of Mourning Declared

Following the incident, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa cancelled the book festival scheduled at Belém Palace from Thursday to Sunday. All party leaders expressed their condolences on Wednesday, and the government declared Thursday a national day of mourning.

Lisbon's Mayor, Carlos Moedas, stated that all authorities are engaged in rescue operations. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her condolences in Portuguese on X (formerly Twitter).

She wrote that she was saddened to hear about the derailment of the famous Elevador da Glória. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed shock at the Gloria Funicular accident on Wednesday evening.

Statement from the Italian Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote that he had spoken with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel and expressed solidarity with the victims. The US Embassy in Lisbon offered condolences on X.

The embassy stated: "We mourn the loss of life and stand in solidarity with the people of Portugal. Our deepest condolences to all those affected."

The Portuguese government stated that an investigation into the causes of the accident will begin after the rescue operation is completed. The accident occurred near Avenida da Liberdade in central Lisbon. The funicular car was severely damaged.

Xinhua journalists at the scene observed police cordoning off a large area around the accident site, while dozens of police officers and firefighters were conducting rescue operations.

Tourist Accounts

A Spanish tourist, Felipe, stated that he never expected such a serious accident at such a well-known location in the centre of Lisbon. Others expressed similar disbelief.

This is not the first accident involving the funicular. A similar incident occurred in 2018, although there were no injuries at that time. The Gloria Funicular was built in the late 19th century.

This streetcar runs between Restauradores Square and the Príncipe Real district. The yellow cars operate on steep inclines and attract large numbers of tourists annually.

Updated on:

04 Sept 2025 01:44 pm

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 12:28 pm

English News / World / Lisbon's Gloria Funicular Tram Crash Kills 15, Shocks Tourists
