14 July 2025,

Monday

London Plane Crash: Flight Crashes on Takeoff

London plane crash: A plane travelling from London to the Netherlands crashed. The aircraft crashed in mid-air immediately after takeoff, causing chaos at the airport.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Plane crash
Plane crash (Representative Image)

London Plane Crash: A plane crash similar to the Ahmedabad incident has occurred in London. On Sunday at 4 pm (local time), a business jet crashed shortly after takeoff at London's Southend Airport. The incident caused chaos at the airport. Witnesses reported that the plane became a fireball immediately after the crash.

Plane En Route from London to the Netherlands

According to flight tracking website Flightradar, the aircraft was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air departing London for the Netherlands. Police reported the crash at 4 pm, stating they were working with all emergency services at the scene. As a precaution, the nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club were evacuated.

Eyewitness Account of the Plane Crash

An eyewitness described seeing a huge fireball from their window, adding that they were still trembling from the shock and had never witnessed anything like it before. They expressed hope that everyone was safe. Local MP David Burton Sampson urged people to stay away from the scene and allow emergency services to work.

Suspected Engine Failure

The cause of the accident remains undetermined. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible technical malfunction or engine failure. Airport authorities have suspended operations and cancelled all flights. Passengers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor updates on the airport website.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 08:34 am

English News / World / London Plane Crash: Flight Crashes on Takeoff
