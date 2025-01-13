scriptLos Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood | Los Angeles Fires Kills 16, Devastates 36,000 Acres, Impacts Hollywood | Latest News | Patrika News
Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

Los Angeles fire: The Hollywood industry has been severely impacted by the recent fire in Los Angeles. Numerous film and television shoots have been cancelled, along with several premieres and events.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Los Angeles fire death toll rises to 16 and 36000 acres of land turns to ashes

लॉस एंजिल्स में आग के चलते धधकती इमारत

The Los Angeles wildfire has tragically claimed the lives of 16 people and destroyed over 12,000 buildings. Authorities are issuing warnings, stating that the situation could continue to worsen. In response to the growing threat, many schools have been closed, and numerous events have been cancelled. The fire’s devastating impact is still unfolding, and residents remain on high alert.

Schools Closed

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the United States, closed schools on Thursday and Friday to protect students and staff from the city’s hazardous air quality. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stated that the risks to students, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, were too high. According to Xinhua news agency, many residents of Pacific Palisades reported disrupted lives due to evacuations, describing the city as at a standstill, but grateful to be alive.
Reports indicate that six wildfires are still burning in Los Angeles County, having scorched approximately 36,000 acres. The fire in the Palisades area alone has consumed over 21,300 acres and damaged more than 5,300 buildings.
 

Hollywood Industry Disrupted

The fires in Eaton Canyon and Highland Park in the city’s eastern area have also affected schools and homes. Damage has been reported to two elementary schools and parts of Palisades Charter High School. The Eaton Canyon fire has destroyed approximately 14,000 acres and caused significant damage to over 5,000 buildings.
The Los Angeles wildfires have severely impacted the Hollywood industry. Power outages and hazardous air quality have prevented many from working, leading to the cancellation of numerous film and television shoots, premieres, and events.

California’s 10 Deadliest Fires

According to the New York Times, the Los Angeles fire ranks among California’s deadliest. Here are some of the state’s major wildfire events:
1. Camp Fire (2018): Killed 85 people in Butte County and destroyed 18,000 buildings.

2. Griffith Park Fire (1933): Burned only 47 acres but resulted in 29 deaths. Newspapers at the time reported that many of those fighting the fire were untrained.
3. Tunnel Fire (1991): Claimed 25 lives and destroyed 2,900 buildings, burning 1,600 acres in the Oakland hills.

4. Tubbs Fire (2017): Killed 22 people, and destroyed 36,000 acres, and 5,600 structures in Napa and Sonoma Counties.
5. Rattlesnake Fire (1953): Killed 15 people in Glenn County.

6. Cedar Fire (2003): Killed 15 people in San Diego.

7. North Complex Fire (2020): Killed 15 people in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba Counties.
8. Hauser Creek Fire (1943): Killed 11 people in San Diego.

9. Inaja Fire (1956): Killed 11 people in San Diego.

10. Eaton Fire (2025): As of this report, 11 deaths have been reported, with officials warning of a potential rise in the death toll.

