Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

Los Angeles is on fire and it's getting worse. If Gavin Newsom didn't waste so many billions on illegals then maybe there'd be more resources available to manage this disaster.pic.twitter.com/Et5Bn23PFv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2025 This view of the Los Angeles fire is insane pic.twitter.com/nsbkzjt3KD— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 11, 2025 Schools Closed The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the United States, closed schools on Thursday and Friday to protect students and staff from the city's hazardous air quality. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stated that the risks to students, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, were too high. According to Xinhua news agency, many residents of Pacific Palisades reported disrupted lives due to evacuations, describing the city as at a standstill, but grateful to be alive.

Reports indicate that six wildfires are still burning in Los Angeles County, having scorched approximately 36,000 acres. The fire in the Palisades area alone has consumed over 21,300 acres and damaged more than 5,300 buildings.

Hollywood Industry Disrupted The fires in Eaton Canyon and Highland Park in the city's eastern area have also affected schools and homes. Damage has been reported to two elementary schools and parts of Palisades Charter High School. The Eaton Canyon fire has destroyed approximately 14,000 acres and caused significant damage to over 5,000 buildings.

The Los Angeles wildfires have severely impacted the Hollywood industry. Power outages and hazardous air quality have prevented many from working, leading to the cancellation of numerous film and television shoots, premieres, and events.

This man saved a bunny from the Los Angeles fire. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vw1oTiGEzQ — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) January 11, 2025 This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they're in, and there's another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn't evacuate or what happened to them. Let's hope they're okay. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/QYtsBSKvdl— Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) January 8, 2025 California's 10 Deadliest Fires According to the New York Times, the Los Angeles fire ranks among California's deadliest. Here are some of the state's major wildfire events:

1. Camp Fire (2018): Killed 85 people in Butte County and destroyed 18,000 buildings. 2. Griffith Park Fire (1933): Burned only 47 acres but resulted in 29 deaths. Newspapers at the time reported that many of those fighting the fire were untrained.

3. Tunnel Fire (1991): Claimed 25 lives and destroyed 2,900 buildings, burning 1,600 acres in the Oakland hills. 4. Tubbs Fire (2017): Killed 22 people, and destroyed 36,000 acres, and 5,600 structures in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

5. Rattlesnake Fire (1953): Killed 15 people in Glenn County. 6. Cedar Fire (2003): Killed 15 people in San Diego. 7. North Complex Fire (2020): Killed 15 people in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba Counties.

8. Hauser Creek Fire (1943): Killed 11 people in San Diego. 9. Inaja Fire (1956): Killed 11 people in San Diego. 10. Eaton Fire (2025): As of this report, 11 deaths have been reported, with officials warning of a potential rise in the death toll.