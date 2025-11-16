Los Angeles Wild Parrots: Exotic Pets Turned Urban Kings, Scientists Uncover Secrets of Thriving Wild Population

Los Angeles Wild Parrots: The city of Los Angeles in America is witnessing the reign of colourful parrots (LA Wild Parrots). These parrots were brought from Mexico and South America as pets, but now they (Red Crowned Parrots) are seen roaming freely on the city's streets and trees. Scientists are calling them 'kings of the urban jungle'. Their chirping can be heard in areas like Pasadena and Malibu, giving the city a tropical touch. Experts like researchers John McCormack and Diego Blanco from the Moore Laboratory at Occidental College are engaged in understanding their mysteries. These parrots are not only vibrant but are also teaching a lesson for the environment (Feral Parrots Conservation).