Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

The fire in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, has been largely brought under control. However, bringing the LA (LA) fire under control took several days and considerable effort. The fire caused significant loss of life and property in the city. This devastating fire claimed 29 lives. Thousands of homes and buildings were reduced to ashes. A large number of people were forced to leave their homes. A report on the extent of the damage caused by the fire has now emerged, and the figure is shocking.
Extent of the Damage
According to a recent report, the devastating fire in Los Angeles is estimated to have caused a total loss of US$164 billion in property and capital, which is approximately ₹14 lakh crore in Indian currency. A report published by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) indicates that the total property and capital loss from the Palisades and Eaton fires amounts to $164 billion, with insured losses estimated at $75 billion, valued at approximately ₹6.5 lakh crore in Indian currency.
Cause of the Fire: Accident or Conspiracy?
Many people believe the fire that ravaged Los Angeles was a deliberate act, a conspiracy. A conspiracy theory circulating on social media also claims that the fire was not an accident but a planned event.
Questions are being raised, particularly regarding the protection afforded by palm trees. Palm trees may offer a degree of protection against fire. Their thick bark and high moisture content could provide some level of fire resistance. Experts suggest that fire typically spreads near the ground, and the high foliage of palm trees might offer some protection. However, many trees were severely affected by the fire, demonstrating that not all trees were safe.
Furthermore, the cancellation of insurance policies in Los Angeles by insurance companies points towards the possibility of a conspiracy. Currently, these are only speculations, and the publication does not confirm any claims.
