Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

Lotus Leaf Masks In the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang, people are utilising lotus leaves for sun protection. This raises the question: how are lotus leaves being used? People are creating masks from lotus leaves and wearing them for sun protection before venturing outdoors.

Creating Lotus Leaf Masks The creation and use of lotus leaf masks for sun protection has gained popularity. People are making holes for the eyes and nose in lotus leaves, attaching strings, and securing them with a hat or helmet strap to keep the mask in place.