Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

Lotus Leaf Masks In the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang, people are utilising lotus leaves for sun protection. This raises the question: how are lotus leaves being used? People are creating masks from lotus leaves and wearing them for sun protection before venturing outdoors.
Creating Lotus Leaf Masks The creation and use of lotus leaf masks for sun protection has gained popularity. People are making holes for the eyes and nose in lotus leaves, attaching strings, and securing them with a hat or helmet strap to keep the mask in place.
Increased Demand for Lotus Leaves Consequently, the demand for lotus leaves has surged in the Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces of China. People are searching for lotus leaves along the edges of ponds.
Social Media Trend The use of lotus leaf masks for sun protection has become a social media trend. The lotus leaf mask is natural, free, and completely ‘tan-proof’. People in Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces are sharing photos and videos of themselves wearing these masks on Chinese social media platforms.