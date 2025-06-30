scriptLotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend | Latest News | Patrika News
Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

People employ various methods to protect themselves from the sun. In China, a novel approach has emerged and become a social media trend.

Jun 30, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

People using lotus leaves for sun protection

People using lotus leaves for sun protection (Photo – Video Screenshot)

Intense heatwaves are currently affecting many parts of the world, causing widespread discomfort. The strong sun adds to the problem, prompting people to devise various methods of sun protection. In China, a unique and unconventional approach has emerged.

Lotus Leaf Masks

In the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang, people are utilising lotus leaves for sun protection. This raises the question: how are lotus leaves being used? People are creating masks from lotus leaves and wearing them for sun protection before venturing outdoors.

Creating Lotus Leaf Masks

The creation and use of lotus leaf masks for sun protection has gained popularity. People are making holes for the eyes and nose in lotus leaves, attaching strings, and securing them with a hat or helmet strap to keep the mask in place.

Increased Demand for Lotus Leaves

Consequently, the demand for lotus leaves has surged in the Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces of China. People are searching for lotus leaves along the edges of ponds.

Social Media Trend

The use of lotus leaf masks for sun protection has become a social media trend. The lotus leaf mask is natural, free, and completely ‘tan-proof’. People in Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces are sharing photos and videos of themselves wearing these masks on Chinese social media platforms.

News / World / Lotus Leaf Sunshade: China's Latest Heatwave Trend

