‘Loudspeakers on mosques illegal; violate High Court’s order’: BJP’s Nitesh Rane backs Raj Thackeray

Rane echoes Thackeray’s stance on mosque loudspeakers BJP’s Nitesh Rane spoke in support of Thackeray’s comments regarding loudspeakers used in mosques, stating that they are installed illegally and contravene the High Court’s regulations. Reportedly, Raj Thackeray has said that if given power he would ensure that no mosque in Maharashtra has loudspeakers.

Thackeray vows removal of mosque loudspeakers if given power

In his statement, Thackeray declared his intent to remove mosque loudspeakers across Maharashtra, should he assume a position of authority. Rane highlights double standards in religious noise regulations Speaking to ANI, Rane said, “Look, the loudspeakers that are installed on mosques are all illegal; they violate the High Court’s order. What Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what every Hindu activist says, is that if there is to be religious harmony in Maharashtra, and if one law is to apply to all religions, then the laws that apply to Hindus must also apply to others. If Hindus are not allowed to play music after 10 pm during our festivals like Navratri or Ganesh Chaturthi, then it should be the same for the loudspeakers at mosques, which are often played five times a day.”

Equal law enforcement for all communities, says Rane Rane emphasised that laws governing noise restrictions should be applied equally to both Hindus and Muslims, advocating for fairness in religious practices across Maharashtra. “They cannot just come here and play loudspeakers. Therefore, what Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what we all believe, is that in Maharashtra, law and order must be followed, and the same law that applies to Hindus must also apply to the Muslim community,” he added.

Maharashtra Congress responds, defends religious freedoms Maharashtra Congress President and party’s candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole, condemned Thackeray’s statement, asserting that the Constitution guarantees the right to follow one’s religion. Patole calls for unity denounces divisive rhetoric Speaking to ANI, Patole said, “It is better to not discuss those who do not accept the Constitutional system. Our Constitution says that everyone can follow their own religion and not take an objection to anyone else’s religion. But people who want to create divisions in society on the basis of religion, who do not accept the Constitution—it is better to not talk about them.”

(With ANI Inputs)