Macron Reappoints Lecornu as France's PM Days After His Resignation

Although Lecornu is only 39 years old, he possesses experience. He has been one of France's youngest defence ministers. At just 18 years old, he became the mayor of a small town in Normandy and at 22, he was an advisor to former President Nicolas Sarkozy. Since 2017, he has served as a minister in every Macron government, holding important positions such as local government, overseas territories, and the Ministry of Defence.