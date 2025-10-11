Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Macron Reappoints Lecornu as France's PM Days After His Resignation

Amidst the ongoing political upheaval in France, President Emmanuel Macron has once again appointed Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Emmanuel Macron and Sebastien Lecornu

Emmanuel Macron and Sebastien Lecornu (Photo - NBC on social media)

Political turmoil in France shows no signs of stopping. Sebastien Lecornu was appointed the country's new PM on September 9. The 39-year-old Lecornu was France's fourth PM in four years and is considered a close confidant of President Emmanuel Macron. However, he resigned from the PM's post just hours after the cabinet was formed on October 6. Now, however, there has been a new twist in French politics.

Macron Reappoints Lecornu as France's PM

Just a few days after his resignation, Lecornu has once again been made the PM of France. President Macron appointed Lecornu as PM on Friday. However, political instability in France has not yet subsided, and there is still a threat of his government falling. Along with this, Macron's decision to reappoint Lecornu as France's PM is also facing criticism.

Challenges Remain

Even though Lecornu has been made the PM of France once again, the challenges before him still remain. Running a minority government amidst right-wing and left-wing opposition will not be easy for Lecornu. Furthermore, France's weakening economic situation, budget disputes, rising public debt, and disagreements over austerity plans will also prove to be major challenges for Lecornu.

Lecornu Has Experience Despite Young Age

Although Lecornu is only 39 years old, he possesses experience. He has been one of France's youngest defence ministers. At just 18 years old, he became the mayor of a small town in Normandy and at 22, he was an advisor to former President Nicolas Sarkozy. Since 2017, he has served as a minister in every Macron government, holding important positions such as local government, overseas territories, and the Ministry of Defence.

