Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Shakes Russia

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck 111 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the east coast of Russia on Saturday, 13 September, at 8:07 AM IST. The quake, which had a depth of 39.5 kilometers, was confirmed by Russia's geophysics agency. In July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia had threatened to cause a tsunami in several nearby countries. Tsunamis did occur in coastal areas of Russia, Japan, and the United States.