Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Shakes Russia

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck 111 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the east coast of Russia on Saturday, 13 September, at 8:07 AM IST. The quake, which had a depth of 39.5 kilometers, was confirmed by Russia's geophysics agency. In July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia had threatened to cause a tsunami in several nearby countries. Tsunamis did occur in coastal areas of Russia, Japan, and the United States.
Following the earthquake, there were concerns about a potential tsunami. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami alert, but later announced that the threat had passed.
Currently, there are no reports of casualties or significant damage resulting from the earthquake. However, due to the quake's intensity, tremors were felt in surrounding areas. Many people fled their homes in fear.