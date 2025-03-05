scriptMajor setback for India: US to impose tariffs | Latest News | Patrika News
Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

Donald Trump, targeting India specifically, stated, “India takes 100 percent tariffs from us. This arrangement has never been fair to America.”

BharatMar 05, 2025 / 11:23 am

Patrika Desk

US President Donald Trump has made a major and surprising announcement that could disrupt several countries, including India. He stated that from April 2nd, the US will impose reciprocal tariffs on most of its trading partners, including India. Trump believes these countries have been employing “unfair trade policies” against the US, and it’s time for the US to retaliate.
In his first joint address to the US Congress, Trump expressed deep dissatisfaction, stating, “Other countries have been using tariffs against us for decades. Now it’s our turn. The European Union, China, Brazil, India, and many other countries collect far more tariffs from us than we collect from them. This is extremely unfair.”

Tariffs to be implemented from April 2nd

Specifically targeting India, he said, “India charges us 100 per cent tariffs. This arrangement has never been fair to the US. From April 2nd, we will implement reciprocal tariffs. We will charge them as much tax as they charge us. If they prevent us from entering their market through non-monetary means, such as strict regulations or restrictions, we will create similar barriers to keep them out of our market.” This statement from Trump could be a significant blow to countries like India, as it will heavily impact trade.

Trump claims trillions of dollars in benefits

The President enthusiastically claimed that this move would earn the US “trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like never before.” He added, “We have been cheated by every country for decades, but that will not continue.” His message is clear: the US intends to use its economic strength to bring about a balance in global trade. This policy could present new challenges for India, as the US is a major trading partner.
 

