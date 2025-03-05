Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

In his first joint address to the US Congress, Trump expressed deep dissatisfaction, stating, “Other countries have been using tariffs against us for decades. Now it’s our turn. The European Union, China, Brazil, India, and many other countries collect far more tariffs from us than we collect from them. This is extremely unfair.”

Tariffs to be implemented from April 2nd Specifically targeting India, he said, “India charges us 100 per cent tariffs. This arrangement has never been fair to the US. From April 2nd, we will implement reciprocal tariffs. We will charge them as much tax as they charge us. If they prevent us from entering their market through non-monetary means, such as strict regulations or restrictions, we will create similar barriers to keep them out of our market.” This statement from Trump could be a significant blow to countries like India, as it will heavily impact trade.