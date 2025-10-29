Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Make in India Initiative Sees New Success as Russia's SJ-100 Passenger Jets to be Manufactured in India

Under India's 'Make in India' initiative, an agreement has been reached between HAL and Russia's UAC for the manufacturing of SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India, which will cater to domestic needs and boost the 'Udaan' scheme.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

PM Modi and Russian President Putin

Image: ANI

A new chapter is set to be added to the 'Make in India' campaign in India's Civil Aviation Sector. Russia's SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft, or passenger planes, will now be manufactured in India as well. For this, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). With this agreement, India will not only be able to meet its domestic aircraft requirements but also establish a strong presence in the Asian aircraft market.

Air Connectivity for Small Cities

This agreement could prove to be a game-changer for the UDAN scheme, which aims to provide air connectivity to smaller cities. The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Moscow by HAL's Prabhat Ranjan and UAC's Oleg Bogomolov. Experts estimate the cost of the SJ-100 to be around ₹170 to ₹200 crore per unit. It is noteworthy that the last passenger aircraft manufacturing project in India before this was the Avro HS-748, which started in 1961 and was discontinued in 1988. Currently, India imports about 90% of its aircraft.

Useful for Short Distances

According to HAL, the SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft. More than 200 units of this aircraft have been manufactured to date. It is used by more than 16 commercial airlines. HAL stated that the SJ-100 aircraft will prove extremely useful under India's UDAN scheme. This aircraft can carry between 75 to 100 passengers and is designed for journeys of up to 500 kilometres. Following this agreement, HAL will acquire the rights to manufacture this aircraft.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 10:48 am

English News / World / Make in India Initiative Sees New Success as Russia's SJ-100 Passenger Jets to be Manufactured in India

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Putin Ends Plutonium Disposal Agreement with US, Big Blow to Trump

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
World

Starbucks to Close 10 UK Stores Amidst Business Challenges

Starbucks
World

Baba Vanga's Scary Prediction: What Will Happen Next Year Will Cause Devastation

Baba Vanga
World

US Navy Helicopter and Fighter Jet Crash in South China Sea, Causing Alarm

US navy helicopter and jet crash into South China sea
World

AI Minister to Give Birth to 83 AI Assistants in Albania

World First AI Minister from Albania
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.