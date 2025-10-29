Make in India Initiative Sees New Success as Russia's SJ-100 Passenger Jets to be Manufactured in India

This agreement could prove to be a game-changer for the UDAN scheme, which aims to provide air connectivity to smaller cities. The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Moscow by HAL's Prabhat Ranjan and UAC's Oleg Bogomolov. Experts estimate the cost of the SJ-100 to be around ₹170 to ₹200 crore per unit. It is noteworthy that the last passenger aircraft manufacturing project in India before this was the Avro HS-748, which started in 1961 and was discontinued in 1988. Currently, India imports about 90% of its aircraft.