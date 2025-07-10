Malaysia Helicopter Crash Video: Emergency Landing Ends in River

Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority reported that the helicopter took off from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9:51 AM but had to make an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction just minutes later. This landing resulted in the helicopter crashing into a river. Immediately after the crash, the Maritime Police Force rescued all five crew members and transferred them to a nearby Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency jetty. The Malaysian civil aviation regulator has launched an investigation into the matter.