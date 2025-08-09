9 August 2025,

Saturday

World

Malnutrition Cripples Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh: A 2024 Report

Malnutrition is a significant problem in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. In Pakistan, 58% of households experience food insecurity, 44% of children are underdeveloped, and 40% are underweight. These countries require significant efforts to ensure access to nutritious food for their populations.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

पौष्टिक आहार। (फोटो- ANI)

A report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reveals that 60% of Pakistan's population cannot afford nutritious food. India and Bangladesh show similarly concerning figures.

The FAO's 2024 data highlights the percentage of citizens in various countries unable to access nutritious diets. The report indicates a significant nutritional challenge across South Asia.

South Asia's Dire Situation

The report reveals that millions in South Asia lack access to healthy diets. While India has shown improvement compared to previous years, still 40% of its population cannot afford nutritious food. Conversely, Pakistan has seen a worsening situation.

The report indicates that 60% of Pakistan's population was unable to afford a healthy diet in 2024, reflecting the country's economic challenges.

Significant Improvement in Bangladesh

Bangladesh follows, with 44.4% of its population unable to afford nutritious food in 2024. However, this represents a substantial improvement from 2017, when 65.7% of the population lacked access to such diets.

The Philippines (44%) and Sri Lanka (42.9%) also face significant challenges, with a large percentage of their populations unable to afford nutritious food in 2024.

India, China, and Other Countries

India, with 40% of its population lacking access to nutritious food, has made progress since 2017, when the figure stood at 59.2%.

Myanmar (38%) and Nepal (20%) also report significant percentages of their populations unable to afford nutritious diets in 2024. In contrast, China fares comparatively better, with only 12.2% of its population lacking access to such food.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 12:00 pm

English News / World / Malnutrition Cripples Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh: A 2024 Report
