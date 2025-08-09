Malnutrition Cripples Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh: A 2024 Report

A report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reveals that 60% of Pakistan's population cannot afford nutritious food. India and Bangladesh show similarly concerning figures.
The FAO's 2024 data highlights the percentage of citizens in various countries unable to access nutritious diets. The report indicates a significant nutritional challenge across South Asia.
The report reveals that millions in South Asia lack access to healthy diets. While India has shown improvement compared to previous years, still 40% of its population cannot afford nutritious food. Conversely, Pakistan has seen a worsening situation.
The report indicates that 60% of Pakistan's population was unable to afford a healthy diet in 2024, reflecting the country's economic challenges.
Bangladesh follows, with 44.4% of its population unable to afford nutritious food in 2024. However, this represents a substantial improvement from 2017, when 65.7% of the population lacked access to such diets.
The Philippines (44%) and Sri Lanka (42.9%) also face significant challenges, with a large percentage of their populations unable to afford nutritious food in 2024.
India, with 40% of its population lacking access to nutritious food, has made progress since 2017, when the figure stood at 59.2%.
Myanmar (38%) and Nepal (20%) also report significant percentages of their populations unable to afford nutritious diets in 2024. In contrast, China fares comparatively better, with only 12.2% of its population lacking access to such food.