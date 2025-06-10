Man survives over 200 venomous snake bites

Who is the Person Who Allows Themselves to Be Bitten by Snakes? Tim Friede, a resident of the small town of Two Rivers in Wisconsin, United States of America, is the individual who allows himself to be bitten by venomous snakes. Tim performs this act in his own home, a practice he has maintained for several years.

What is Tim’s Story? Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, Tim experienced profound distress. He went to his basement and allowed himself to be bitten by two of the world’s most dangerous snakes. This resulted in Tim falling into a coma, from which he awoke after four days. Despite this ordeal, Tim did not give up. From 2000 to 2018, Tim allowed himself to be bitten by venomous snakes over 200 times. Furthermore, he injected snake venom into his body over 650 times.

Why Did Tim Do This? Tim subjected himself to snake bites because he aimed to achieve complete immunity to venom. This is known as mithridatism, a practice that should not be attempted at home as it is extremely dangerous. After several years of allowing himself to be bitten by snakes, Tim began to believe he could become the basis for a superior antivenom.

The Potential for Antivenom Discovery Recent research has revealed that antibodies present in Tim’s blood offer protection against various snake venoms. This has given scientists hope for the discovery of a new antivenom. Currently, most antivenoms only cover one or a few of the world’s 600 venomous snake species. Although the method of producing antivenom has seen minimal changes in the past 125 years, scientists are actively working on improvements.