Massive car bomb blast near Islamabad High Court in Pakistan, 11 dead

Bomb Blast near Islamabad High Court (Image: Patrika)
A severe bomb blast has been reported in Pakistan today. Today, Tuesday, November 11, a severe bomb blast occurred near Gate Number 11 of the High Court in the country's capital, Islamabad. This bomb blast occurred due to a car explosion. There was panic after the blast. People started running helter-skelter, screaming.
11 people died in a car explosion near the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan. More than 20 people were injured in this bomb blast. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Some of the people injured in this bomb blast are reported to be in serious condition. In such a situation, the death toll may increase.
The police have started investigating the matter. A forensic team has also reached the spot. This bomb blast is being described as a suicide blast, but it has not been officially confirmed yet.
