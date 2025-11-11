Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Massive car bomb blast near Islamabad High Court in Pakistan, 11 dead

A bomb blast incident has come to light in Pakistan today. A fierce bomb blast in a car near the Islamabad High Court caused a stir.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Car blast in Pakistan

Bomb Blast near Islamabad High Court (Image: Patrika)

A severe bomb blast has been reported in Pakistan today. Today, Tuesday, November 11, a severe bomb blast occurred near Gate Number 11 of the High Court in the country's capital, Islamabad. This bomb blast occurred due to a car explosion. There was panic after the blast. People started running helter-skelter, screaming.

11 people dead

11 people died in a car explosion near the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan. More than 20 people were injured in this bomb blast. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Death toll may rise

Some of the people injured in this bomb blast are reported to be in serious condition. In such a situation, the death toll may increase.

Investigation begins

The police have started investigating the matter. A forensic team has also reached the spot. This bomb blast is being described as a suicide blast, but it has not been officially confirmed yet.

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 04:51 pm

World / Massive car bomb blast near Islamabad High Court in Pakistan, 11 dead

