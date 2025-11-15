Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Massive Explosion in Argentina Injures 22, Over 200 Evacuated

A massive explosion has rocked a city in Argentina.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Argentina blast (Photo - Video screenshot)

A massive explosion rocked the city of Ezeiza in the Greater Buenos Aires region of Argentina on Friday night, shaking the city. The blast occurred around 10 PM in the Spegazzini Industrial Park area. This area houses chemical plants, plastic manufacturing factories, and several other industrial facilities, with at least 25 companies located there.

Terrific Fire After the Explosion

A terrible fire broke out following the explosion in Ezeiza. The flames were visible from a considerable distance, and a plume of smoke filled the sky. Videos of the explosion are being shared on social media. More than 20 fire brigade teams are engaged in dousing the flames, but the fire has not yet been brought under complete control.

22 People Injured

As many as 22 people were injured in the explosion in Ezeiza. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

Over 200 People Evacuated

Following the explosion, over 200 people were evacuated to safer locations. This step was taken considering the gravity of the situation.

Several Flights Cancelled

Due to the smoke, several flights were cancelled at Ministro Pistarini International Airport. Local authorities have appealed to residents to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Cause of the Explosion?

The cause of the explosion has not yet been revealed. The Mayor of Ezeiza has stated that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

15 Nov 2025 03:01 pm

