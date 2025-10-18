Massive fire at Dhaka Airport, all flights cancelled

Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport (Photo - Video screenshot)
A serious fire incident has been reported in Bangladesh today. A fierce fire broke out in the cargo village area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the country's capital, Dhaka, today, Saturday, October 18, at approximately 2:15 PM local time. All flights at the airport have been temporarily cancelled due to this incident.
The flames and dense black smoke from the fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's cargo village spread across the sky for several kilometres. Videos of the incident are being shared on social media. The fire broke out near Gate Number 8 of the cargo area, where imported goods are stored.
A spokesperson for the Fire Service and Civil Defence stated that upon receiving information about the fire, 5 firefighting units immediately reached the scene. Subsequently, a total of 36 units were deployed. Fire units from the Bangladesh Air Force and Navy also arrived to help extinguish the blaze. However, the fire has not yet been brought under control.
Currently, there is no information regarding any casualties in this incident. However, there is a strong possibility that a significant amount of stored goods in the cargo area have been damaged. It is difficult to ascertain the exact extent of the damage at this moment. A clearer picture of the losses will emerge only after the fire is completely extinguished.
