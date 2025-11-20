Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Meta to Block Instagram and Facebook Accounts for Under-16s in Australia from December 4

Meta will begin closing Instagram, Facebook, and Threads accounts for users under 16 in Australia from December 4, 2025.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Instagram and Facebook (Image: Freepik)

Instagram Ban for Children: Social media giant Meta announced on Thursday that it will begin gradually blocking and removing Instagram, Facebook, and Threads accounts of users under 16 in Australia from December 4, 2025. This move comes just before the Australian government's new law, which will completely ban all social media platforms for children under 16 across the country from December 10, 2025.

Meta Issues Statement

According to Meta's statement, Australian users aged 13-15 are already being notified that their accounts will be closed soon. From December 4, new under-16 accounts will be blocked, and access to existing accounts will be revoked. All under-16 accounts are expected to be removed by December 10. Government data indicates that approximately 350,000 Instagram and 150,000 Facebook accounts in Australia belong to children aged 13-15, which will now be inaccessible.

How to Recover Accounts Closed by Mistake?

If an account belonging to a user aged 16 or older is mistakenly closed, they can recover their account by verifying their age through the following methods:

  • Uploading a video selfie
  • Providing government ID (passport, driving license, etc.)

Fine of AUD 9.5 Million

The new law states that if a social media company is found to host users under the age of 16 on its platform, it could face a fine of up to AUD 49.5 million (approximately INR 283 crore) per violation. This is why Meta, TikTok, and all other major companies are already showing strictness.

Meta Expresses Concern

Meta once again expressed its disagreement with the law, stating, "We want a safe online environment for children, but completely cutting them off from their friends, family, and community is not the right solution."

New Zealand and Netherlands Also Prepared

Following Australia's move, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has also announced that he will soon introduce a similar law. Meanwhile, the Dutch government has already advised parents this year not to let children under 15 use apps like TikTok and Snapchat. Strictness regarding children's online safety is increasing worldwide.

