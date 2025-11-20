Meta to Block Instagram and Facebook Accounts for Under-16s in Australia from December 4

According to Meta's statement, Australian users aged 13-15 are already being notified that their accounts will be closed soon. From December 4, new under-16 accounts will be blocked, and access to existing accounts will be revoked. All under-16 accounts are expected to be removed by December 10. Government data indicates that approximately 350,000 Instagram and 150,000 Facebook accounts in Australia belong to children aged 13-15, which will now be inaccessible.