Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

A shooting during a celebration in Guanajuato, Mexico, has left 12 people dead and 20 injured. This brings the state’s homicide count to 1,435 in the first five months of the year—more than double that of any other state.

BharatJun 26, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

A shooting spree occurred during a celebration in Guanajuato, Mexico. Unknown gunmen opened fire on people attending the event, resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuring several others. Mexican police reported that the shooting took place while hundreds of people were celebrating Saint John the Baptist, dancing in the streets. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered an investigation.

Video of the Incident Surfaces

A video of the Guanajuato shooting has emerged, clearly showing indiscriminate gunfire amidst the celebrations. Screams can be heard during the firing, as people scatter to escape. Irapuato official Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes stated that the death toll has risen to 12, with over 20 injured.
This is the second such incident in the state in recent weeks. Last month, seven people were killed in a shooting at a party organised by the Catholic Church in San Bartolo de Berrios, also in Guanajuato. Located northwest of Mexico City, Guanajuato is one of the country’s most violent states. Authorities attribute this violence to battles between organised crime groups, including the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The state saw 1,435 homicides in the first five months of this year, more than double that of any other state.

