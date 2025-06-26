Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

Video of the Incident Surfaces A video of the Guanajuato shooting has emerged, clearly showing indiscriminate gunfire amidst the celebrations. Screams can be heard during the firing, as people scatter to escape. Irapuato official Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes stated that the death toll has risen to 12, with over 20 injured.

— Corresponsales MX (@CorresponsalsMX) June 25, 2025

This is the second such incident in the state in recent weeks. Last month, seven people were killed in a shooting at a party organised by the Catholic Church in San Bartolo de Berrios, also in Guanajuato. Located northwest of Mexico City, Guanajuato is one of the country’s most violent states. Authorities attribute this violence to battles between organised crime groups, including the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The state saw 1,435 homicides in the first five months of this year, more than double that of any other state.