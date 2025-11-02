Image: Patrika
Mexico Store Fire: A devastating fire broke out in a discount goods store in the northwestern Mexican city of Hermosillo on Saturday. At least 23 people, including six young children, lost their lives in the incident. The event occurred at a branch of the Valdoz General Store in the capital of Sonora state. The state's Governor, Alfonso Durazo, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy by releasing a video on social media. He stated that this is a dark day for all of Sonora. The store was engulfed in flames, and rescue teams spent hours retrieving bodies from the debris.
According to media reports, the number of injured is stated to be 11, who have been admitted to various hospitals in the city. Local radio station Uniradio Sonora reported that among the deceased were 12 women, 5 men, 4 boys, and 2 girls. Carlos Freaner, Chief of the Mexican Red Cross, stated that most deaths were due to smoke inhalation from toxic gases. The Red Cross deployed 40 staff and 10 ambulances for rescue operations, transporting the injured to hospitals six times. Smoke and fire inside the store destroyed everything, and even vehicles parked outside were burnt.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but an investigation is underway. The Sonora Public Security Department posted on X, stating that the fire was not caused by arson or any violent attack. Preliminary reports suggest a malfunctioning transformer, which was inside the store, as a possible cause. The state's Attorney General, Gustavo Salas, said that the forensic team is confirming the causes of death. The Fire Chief reported that the fire was so intense that the entire structure of the store collapsed. The city's Mayor, Antonio Astiazarán, also confirmed the incident and stated that emergency services are actively present at the scene.
Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her condolences over the incident. She wrote on X, "My deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who died." Sheinbaum instructed the Interior Secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to immediately send a team to assist the victims' families and the injured. Governor Durazo promised to ensure transparency in the investigation. He stated, "We will hold those responsible accountable." The incident occurred during the Day of the Dead festival, a time when families remember their departed loved ones. Discussions about new safety regulations in Sonora have intensified.
This incident, in fact, highlights the safety deficiencies in Mexican stores. The memory of a fire at a daycare centre in Hermosillo in 2009, which killed 49 children, is still fresh. Experts say that outdated electrical systems and the lack of fire alarms in crowded shops are major problems. The government must now implement strict fire safety laws. Families are devastated, and children have been orphaned. Condolences are pouring in from around the world. Will this incident bring about changes in safety measures?
In any case, this incident appears to be not just a fire, but a result of negligence in electricity and fire safety in Mexico's old buildings. The memories of the 2009 daycare fire, where 49 children perished, have been revived. Economically, cheap stores are playing with the lives of the poor. Globally, such incidents are increasing in Latin America, potentially caused by climate change-related overheating transformers. Countries like India should also learn lessons from this.
