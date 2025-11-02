Mexico Store Fire: 23 Dead, Including Six Children, in Blaze at Hermosillo Warehouse

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but an investigation is underway. The Sonora Public Security Department posted on X, stating that the fire was not caused by arson or any violent attack. Preliminary reports suggest a malfunctioning transformer, which was inside the store, as a possible cause. The state's Attorney General, Gustavo Salas, said that the forensic team is confirming the causes of death. The Fire Chief reported that the fire was so intense that the entire structure of the store collapsed. The city's Mayor, Antonio Astiazarán, also confirmed the incident and stated that emergency services are actively present at the scene.