Modi Brings Up Pahalgam Attack, Responds Firmly; Shehbaz Sees Putin–Modi Bond in Action

SCO Meeting in China: The SCO summit is underway in Tianjin, China. During the summit, a cordial interaction was observed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three leaders were seen engaging in pleasant conversation. A video of this interaction is also going viral, but a particularly interesting scene was captured on camera.
Pakistan is also a member of the SCO group. Therefore, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited China. While PM Modi was talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, standing nearby, was seen intently watching them.
At the SCO meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that security, peace, and stability are the foundation of any nation's development. However, terrorism, separatism, and extremism pose significant challenges. Terrorism is not just a threat to the security of individual nations but a shared challenge for all of humanity. No country, society, or citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism. India took the initiative to combat Al-Qaeda and its associated terrorist organisations by leading a joint information campaign. We raised our voice against the financing of terrorism. I express my gratitude for the support received in this endeavour.
PM Narendra Modi, mentioning the Pahalgam attack, said that this attack was an open challenge to every nation and individual who believes in humanity. It is natural to question whether the open support for terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We must clearly and unequivocally state that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable.
Addressing the member countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the organisation's progress and future direction. He stated that the SCO has achieved historic successes in its development and cooperation, demonstrating its strength. Xi Jinping pointed out that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has now become the world's largest regional organisation. Its expanding reach and influence have strengthened unity among member countries. Xi Jinping also strongly criticised US tariffs. Jinping condemned trends like 'bullying and pressure' in the global order.