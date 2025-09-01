Modi Brings Up Pahalgam Attack, Responds Firmly; Shehbaz Sees Putin–Modi Bond in Action

At the SCO meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that security, peace, and stability are the foundation of any nation's development. However, terrorism, separatism, and extremism pose significant challenges. Terrorism is not just a threat to the security of individual nations but a shared challenge for all of humanity. No country, society, or citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism. India took the initiative to combat Al-Qaeda and its associated terrorist organisations by leading a joint information campaign. We raised our voice against the financing of terrorism. I express my gratitude for the support received in this endeavour.