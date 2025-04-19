Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

Discussion on Partnership in Technology and Innovation PM Modi also shared details of his conversation with Musk on social media. PM Modi wrote, “I spoke to @elonmusk and discussed various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnership with the US in these areas.”

Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025 Will Tesla and Starlink Soon Enter the Indian Market? For quite some time, there has been speculation about the entry of Musk's electric car company, Tesla, into the Indian market. On several occasions, Tesla cars have been spotted on Indian roads. However, it has not yet received the green signal. Musk's satellite broadband company, Starlink, has also been discussed for its potential internet service launch in India for the past few months. Major Indian telecom companies Airtel and Jio have already announced partnerships with Starlink. However, the launch date for Starlink in India is yet to be revealed. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that PM Modi and Musk discussed Tesla and Starlink, and possibly a roadmap for facilitating the entry of both companies into India.