Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

PM Modi Speaks To Elon Musk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk today. Several important issues were discussed during their phone conversation.

Apr 19, 2025 / 09:55 am

PM Narendra Modi with Elon Musk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi places significant importance on India’s independent foreign policy. According to PM Modi, strengthening India’s relationships with other countries without external interference is a priority under this policy. Keeping this in mind, PM Modi frequently undertakes visits to other countries. Furthermore, he engages with leaders and other influential figures from other nations through both meetings and phone calls. Today, Friday, 18 April, PM Modi spoke on the phone with Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.

PM Modi also shared details of his conversation with Musk on social media. PM Modi wrote, “I spoke to @elonmusk and discussed various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnership with the US in these areas.”

For quite some time, there has been speculation about the entry of Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, into the Indian market. On several occasions, Tesla cars have been spotted on Indian roads. However, it has not yet received the green signal. Musk’s satellite broadband company, Starlink, has also been discussed for its potential internet service launch in India for the past few months. Major Indian telecom companies Airtel and Jio have already announced partnerships with Starlink. However, the launch date for Starlink in India is yet to be revealed. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that PM Modi and Musk discussed Tesla and Starlink, and possibly a roadmap for facilitating the entry of both companies into India.

